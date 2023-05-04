Fallout 5 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official Fallout 5 release date yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about the next version of Fallout based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from Bethesda.

In 2015, Bethesda released the long-awaited Fallout 4. In 2018, the company released Fallout 76, an online roleplaying game set in the Fallout universe. Both games are still attracting new players in 2023 which is a good thing given that the next Fallout game is many years away.

Bethesda has confirmed plans to release another Fallout game, presumably called Fallout 5, but the company hasn’t offered up much in the way of information since studio head Todd Howard made that proclamation. We know why that’s the case and we’ll explain in detail in this guide.

Right now we’re working with very little information, but we know gamers have questions so we’ve put together a early guide covering the most important things to know about Fallout 5 right now.

Our guide will take you through the potential Fallout 5 release date, launch date, consoles, and more.

Fallout 5 Trailer

In 2018, Bethesda released a trailer confirming Elder Scrolls 6, a follow-up to the company’s massive Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. The trailer didn’t reveal much of anything other than the fact that the game was in pre-development.

Thus far, Fallout 5 hasn’t received the same treatment and it’s unclear if it will given that Howard has already said the game will be coming in the future.

It’s certainly possible Bethesda gives fans of the Fallout series a similar teaser while wait for a much bigger announcement so keep your eyes peeled during the company’s annual event in the summer.

Fallout 5 Announcement

Again, Todd Howard has said its Bethesda’s intention to make another Fallout game down the road. Unfortunately, we may not hear about it for a long, long time.

Speaking to IGN, Howard says the current plan is to start working on Fallout 5 after Elder Scrolls 6. Again, Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in pre-production without a firm launch date.

Before we even get to Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda will launch its new RPG, Starfield. Starfield which is set in outer space, is slated to arrive for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC on September 6th. The company won’t stop working on the game after launch either.

It will release DLC (Downloadable Content), patch bugs, and support the game with mods to ensure that it’s played, and enjoyed, for years to come. So what does that mean? Well, it means Elder Scrolls 6, and Fallout 5 after it, won’t be shown off for several years.

Right now, it looks like Elder Scrolls 6 could get announced in 2025. But that’s very loose and could certainly change. As for Fallout 5, we’ll be lucky if we get an announcement this decade.

Howard told IGN back in 2021 that the company has “one-pager on Fallout 5, what we want to do.” This is a high-level outline and nothing more.

Fallout 5 Release Date

Like Starfield, we should get a preliminary Fallout 5 release date well in advance. Of course, that doesn’t mean the company will stick with that date as Bethesda often delays games to add further polish.

Todd Howard has said we may not see the Elder Scrolls 6 release date until 2026. And that’s the earliest timeline. The Fallout 5 release date will arrive sometime after that. 2028? 2030? Your guess is as good as ours.

Fallout 5 Consoles

Starfield is exclusive to the Xbox and Windows PC, Elder Scrolls 6 looks like it will be limited to Xbox and PC, and there’s a very good chance Fallout 5 will be a Microsoft exclusive as well. In other words, don’t expect a release on PlayStation.

Given its potential release timeline, there’s no guarantee this game will launch on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S either. Allow us to explain.

Documents suggest Sony is planning to release PS6 sometime after 2027. If that’s accurate, we’d expect Microsoft to release a new Xbox around that time as well.

So given that the Fallout 5 release date will land after Elder Scrolls 6’s release, it’s possible it will be exclusive to next-gen platforms. Only time will tell.

Fallout 5 Pre-Order

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any Fallout 5 pre-orders from places promising early access to the game. They are scams, plain and simple.

Fallout 5 pre-orders will go live when Bethesda showcases the game in full. In other words, don’t expect it to go on sale at retailers for many years.

Fallout 5 Price

Right now, the going rate for a AAA game on Xbox Series X and other platforms is $69.99. That could obviously change by the time Fallout 5 arrives, but that’s what to expect right now.

If Bethesda releases additional bundles, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t, you can expect those bundles to cost more than that.

For example, the company’s Fallout 4 Power Armor Edition was a whopping $200 at launch.

Where Will Fallout 5 Take Place?

Fallout 5’s location hasn’t been confirmed, but there is quite a bit of speculation out there already.

For the unfamiliar, Fallout games take place in apocalyptic versions of real places in the United States. Here are the settings from previous Fallout games:

Fallout 76 – Appalachia aka West Virginia.

Fallout 4 – The Commonwealth aka Massachusetts.

Fallout 3 – Washington D.C.

Fallout New Vegas – Arizona, California, Nevada.

As for Fallout 5’s setting, there’s been speculation that we could see the series shift to New Orleans. This is based on trademark filing for Fallout New Orleans that was spotted back in 2016. Nothing has come of it thus far and it could simply be misdirection.

Chicago is mentioned in previous Fallout games while Alaska was included in DLC for Fallout 3. Both are interesting, but nothing more than that at this point.

Fallout 5 Features

Again, as far as we know, Fallout 5 isn’t even in pre-production at this point so there’s simply no way to tell you what kind of features it will have.

Bethesda is using a new engine for Starfield, dubbed Creation Engine 2, and it’s the same engine that will be used for Elder Scrolls 6. It’s unclear if it will be used for Fallout 5.

That being said, expect at least some of the mechanics from Starfield and Elder Srolls 6 to make it into Fallout 5. And given that this will be a Fallout game, look for the company to keep, and improve, some of the features found in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76.

In an interview with German publication GameStar, Todd Howard said the plan is to keep the company’s future games single-player focused. That doesn’t mean there won’t be multiplayer elements, but it looks like they’ll be designed with single-player in mind.

Fallout 5 Mods

Mods have been the lifeblood for games like Fallout 4 and Fallout New Vegas so there’s a very good chance Fallout 5 will have mod support.

Howard told IGN that, much like Skyrim, Elder Scrolls 6 is being designed with replay-ability in mind. He says that it needs to be made in such a way that people will be playing it for a decade or more.

The same goes for Fallout 5 and mods will play a big part in that.

Fallout 5 PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play Fallout 5 on a Windows PC, note we won’t get the game’s minimum and recommended requirements until we’re close to the release date.