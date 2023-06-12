Starfield: Which Edition to Buy?

Starfield is finally available to pre-order. If you decide to buy the game ahead of its release date, you’ll want to choose the right edition for your interest level and budget.

Bethesda’s next game is slated to hit the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC on September 6th though you can start playing the game a few days ahead of that if you pre-order a special bundle.

Remember, this game is exclusive to these platforms and it won’t be released for Xbox One, Sony’s PlayStation 5, or the PlayStation 4.

Now that Bethesda’s taken a deep dive into the space RPG, retailers are finally taking pre-orders for the highly anticipated title. As expected, there are several editions to choose from.

There’s a Standard edition, there’s a Premium edition (there are also Premium edition upgrades), and there’s a collector’s edition dubbed the Constellation edition.

If you decide to pre-order Starfield, you’ll want to do your homework so you don’t wind up with buyers remorse. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one and tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Starfield Standard Edition

The Starfield Standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $69.99, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game hits shelves.

Here are the Starfield pre-order bonuses. Bethesda calls it the Old Mars Skin Pack and it applies to pre-orders for all versions of the game.

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

Xbox Game Pass members get access to the game on day one. They also get access to the pre-order bonuses included in Starfield Standard edition.

Bethesda says Game Pass members get access to the pre-order content as long as their Game Pass subscription is active, regardless of when they download the game.

We haven’t seen a ton of Starfield deals emerge yet, though GameStop is currently taking 10% off the price of the game. That drops the price to $59.49. It’s unclear how long the offer will last.

Who should buy the standard Starfield standard edition?

You plan to play Starfield casually.

You don’t care about playing before September 6th.

You can pre-order the Starfield standard edition right now at various retailers including Best Buy and GameStop.

Starfield Premium Edition

For those that want a little more from their purchase, there’s the Starfield Premium edition. It’s a $99.99 bundle and it comes with a bunch of extras including an early release date.

Again, you get the same pre-order bonuses from the Standard edition, but this bundle also comes with the following items:

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Bethesda notes that early access depends on purchase date and will be subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

So who should opt for Starfield Premium edition?

You want to play Starfield ASAP.

You plan to invest a lot of time in Starfield.

You can buy the Premium edition right now at various retailers.

If you buy the Standard edition, but decide you want the Premium edition, retailers are offering an upgrade for $34.99. This upgrade comes with the content from the Premium edition, but if you order a physical copy of the game, you’ll also get the following items:

Steelbook Display Case (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Constellation Patch (when purchased from participating retail stores)

You won’t get these items if you buy the digital version of the Premium edition upgrade.

Starfield Constellation Edition

As expected, Bethesda has also come up with a collector’s bundle aimed at rabid fans of Starfield/Bethesda games. It’s extremely expensive, $299.99, but it comes with a truly unique item.

Here’s what you get from the Constellation edition:

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield Chronomark Watch & Case

The Starfield Chronomark watch LPV6 is an item your character gets in the game and Bethesda’s brought it into the real world with this bundle.

Before you pre-order, note that while the watch will connect to your phone, the device does not transmit phone calls, does not support cellular service, and is not a touch screen device.

This is a bundle aimed at hardcore collectors and fans and should only be bought by enthusiasts. Most people should buy the standard or Premium edition.

Starfield: Digital vs. Physical

Like most games, Starfield comes in physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, buy a digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs often go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games, and you don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go with a digital copy. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP, purchase a digital copy. You’ll be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date. Pre-loading will allow you to start playing the second the game is live.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of Starfield.

If you purchase a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or put it on sale on a site like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of playing it.

You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.