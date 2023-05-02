Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official Elder Scrolls 6 release date yet, we won’t get one for awhile, but here’s what you need to know right now about the next Elder Scrolls based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from Bethesda.

Its been over a decade since Bethesda released its acclaimed Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. And while the next Elder Scrolls game is indeed confirmed, it probably won’t hit shelves and consoles for a long, long time.

Elder Scrolls 6 is the game’s preliminary title and the title is currently in development behind the scenes. Bethesda remains silent about its plans for the game and it will probably remain tight-lipped for the foreseeable future. There’s a reason for that and we’ll touch on it below.

Unlike other games, GTA 6 for example, we haven’t seen any leaks so we, and fans of the series, are working with very little information. That said, we’ve put together a guide that will take you some of the basic things to know about Elder Scrolls 6 and its release in 2023.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from Elder Scrolls 6’s features, release date, consoles, and more.

Elder Scrolls 6 Trailer

Back in June of 2018, Bethesda confirmed Elder Scrolls 6 via a trailer which you can watch below. Since then, the trailer has been viewed more than 16 million times.

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t reveal much and it will likely be the last look we get at the next Elder Scrolls game for a long time.

Elder Scrolls 6 Launch Date

When Bethesda released the trailer, it noted that the game was in pre-production at Bethesda. Last year, it was revealed that the game is still in the pre-production process. While that might be disappointing to fans of the series, there’s a very good reason for this.

Bethesda is currently hard at work on its next big RPG. That game is Starfield and it’s Bethesda’s first new developed intellectual property in over 25 years.

Starfield has been delayed multiple times, but the company is finally ready to showcase the game. It has an an event planned for June 11th ahead of its official release on September 6th.

It’s clear Bethesda has thrown the weight of the company behind this game which has put other efforts, like Elder Scrolls 6, on the back burner for the time being.

Bethesda says it plans to support Starfield with DLC content and mods after launch so its attention will stay on Starfield until it’s ready to move on.

In other words, you can expect Elder Scrolls 6 to stay in development for several more years culminating with an announcement in 2025 at the earliest.

Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date

Much like Starfield’s launch, we should get a preliminary Elder Scrolls 6 release date well in advance. Of course, that doesn’t mean the company will stick with that date.

Bethesda has delayed games in the past and there’s a chance we see the Elder Scrolls 6 release date get pushed back several times before the developer is comfortable releasing the game.

As for a specific date, Bethesda’s Todd Howard has said we may not see the game land until 2026. And that’s the earliest we may see it hit consoles and PC.

If that holds up, the earliest Bethesda might start talking about the game is, again, 2025.

Elder Scrolls 6 Consoles

Nothing is confirmed, but given that Starfield is exclusive to the Xbox and Windows PC, there’s a very good chance Elder Scrolls 6 will be a Microsoft exclusive. In fact, Xbox exclusivity has been all but confirmed by Xbox head Phil Spencer.

Starfield isn’t coming to the Xbox One series or PS4 either so we’re extremely comfortable telling you Elder Scrolls 6 won’t arrive for those platforms either.

As for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, it’s safe to assume the game will land on those platforms. Documents suggest Sony is planning to release PS6 sometime after 2027. If that’s accurate, we’d expect Microsoft to release a new Xbox around that time as well.

So, unless the Elder Scrolls 6 release date gets pushed into 2028 or beyond, you can expect the game to land on current-generation platforms.

Elder Scrolls 6 Pre-Order

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any Elder Scrolls 6 pre-orders from sites like eBay or other places promising early access to the game.

Elder Scrolls 6 pre-orders will go live when Bethesda showcases the game in full. In other words, don’t expect it to go on sale at retailers until 2025 or later.

How Much Will Elder Scrolls 6 Cost?

As of right now, you can expect the base version of Elder Scrolls 6 for Xbox One Series X to start at $69.99. This is the going rate for AAA games right now. That could obviously change down the road, but this is what to expect at this point.

If Bethesda releases additional bundles, and there’s no doubt in our mind that it will, you can expect those bundles to cost more money.

For instance, the company’s Fallout 4 Power Armor Edition was a whopping $200 at launch.

Where Will Elder Scrolls 6 Take Place?

The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer has led to a ton of speculation about the game’s setting, but as of yet, nothing has been confirmed. That being said, Todd Howard has said the game’s setting has already been decided.

As of right now, smart money is currently on Hammerfell, which enthusiasts know is the home of the Redguards. Much of this speculation has come from a tweet, which you can see below.

Transcribe the past and map the future. 📖

Here's to a Happy New Year!🕯 pic.twitter.com/bL44CzLDIE — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) December 31, 2020

The tweet features a map of Skyrim and says “transcribe the past and map the future.” One of the candles on the map is right where Hammerfall is leading some to believe this is a clue.

Of course, this could simply be a coincidence, but others have noted that they believe the land shown in the game’s trailer matches up with Hammerfall. Time will tell.

Elder Scrolls 6 Features

The game is still in early development so we don’t have much information in the way of new features, but here are a few things you can expect.

Todd Howard told The Telegraph and GQ that the company is using the same engine for Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6. Obviously, there will be differences as the company makes improvements to the engine, but at least some of the tech should similar.

Howard also told IGN that, much like Skyrim, Elder Scrolls 6 is a game is being designed with replay-ability in mind. He says that it needs to be made in such a way that people will be playing it for a decade or more.

In other words, you can expect the game to offer many of the same elements that make games like Fallout and the previous Elder Scrolls games so popular.

We also know that the Skyrim Grandma, Shirley Curry, will appear in the next Elder Scrolls game in some capacity.

Elder Scrolls 6 Mods

Mod support for Bethesda games is always fantastic and you can expect a robust community for Elder Scrolls 6 as well.

Again, as noted above, Howard says these types of games are built to ensure for a decade or longer and mod support plays a huge part in that.

Elder Scrolls 6 PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play Elder Scrolls 6 on a Windows PC, note we won’t get the game’s minimum and recommended requirements until we’re close to the release date.