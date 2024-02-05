Google’s pushing a February update to Pixel devices and the software brings much needed bug fixes to the Pixel 5a (5G) and newer models.

The company today announced that its February 2024 patch is moving out to the Pixel 5a (5G)Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

The firmware’s build number is UQ1A.240205.002 for most models though the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s build number is a little bit different (UQ1A.240205.004).

Google says the software’s rollout will continue over the next week as it deploys the update in phases depending on carrier and device. Pixel users will receive a prompt to install the software Over-the-Air (OTA) when it’s ready.

The Pixel February 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. It doesn’t have any outward facing features on board.

February Pixel Update: What’s New

Here are the February update’s release notes. Some of these fixes are for specific devices and we’ve noted that below.

Camera

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro)

Display & Graphics

Fix for display getting corrupted in certain conditions (Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro)

Fix for issue with outer display in certain conditions (Pixel Fold)

Framework

Fix for stability or performance with certain third party apps (Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro)

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro)

The software also brings security patches to Pixel devices and Google’s outlined those in details over on its Android Security Bulletin.

There are fixes for 31 vulnerabilities in the patch making it an extremely important update for all compatible Pixel devices.

