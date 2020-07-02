FIFA 21 Editions: Which One Should You Buy?

You can choose from three FIFA 21 editions in 2020, with prices from $60 to $100. The more you spend, the more you get for FIFA Ultimate Team. Our FIFA 21 editions comparison explains what you get with each of the options so that you know which one to buy and can understand why the high-end edition is $40 more. We also have deals that can help you save up to $10 on FIFA 21 already.

If you plan to spend money on FIFA Ultimate Team right after you buy the game, you probably will want to spend money on the higher-end versions. With these, you also get to play FIFA 21 three days earlier so that you can get started on your FUT team and learn the moves and new features. While there are only three editions, if you buy the Ultimate edition after August 14th, you don’t get as many bonus items.

Here’s how the different FIFA 21 editions compare, what you need to know before you choose and where to buy. We also help you choose the best option depending on how you play FIFA.

The FIFA 21 release date is October 9th, but if you buy the more expensive editions you can play three days earlier on October 6th. With EA Access and Origin Access, you can start playing FIFA 21 on October 1st.

FIFA 21 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC with a free upgrade from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X or from PS4 to PS5 when it comes out later this year. There are a few restrictions, but most people can easily upgrade.

You can buy FIFA 21 at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and digitally on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Origin or Steam.

FIFA 21 Editions Compared

Here’s a breakdown of what you get in each of the FIFA 21 editions so that you can make a quick decision. You can read more about each option below the table.

FIFA 21 Editions Standard Edition Champions Edition Ultimate Edition Price $59.99 $79.99 $99.99 Digital or Physical Both Both Both 3 Days Early Access to Full Game No Yes Yes FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Packs 3 12 24 1 Cover Star Loan Item (5 FUT Matches) Yes Yes Yes Special Edition FUT Kits Yes Yes Yes Career Mode Homegrown Talent No Yes Yes 1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item No Yes Yes Untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch Player Item (Until August 14) No No Yes Buy

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

The FIFA 21 standard edition includes the base game and all modes. You don’t miss out on any features if you choose to buy this version. You still get some bonus items, no matter when you buy it. These include;

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

You won’t be able to play FIFA 21 three days early, but you can use EA Access or Origin Access to play on October 1st. With that option, you also get 10% off, so you save about $6, or $1 when you factor in the monthly cost of EA Access.

Most casual FIFA 21 players should get this edition. If you don’t play FUT, then this is definitely the one that you want.

Buy FIFA 21 Standard at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and digitally on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Origin or Steam

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

The FIFA 21 Champions Edition is the best bet if you casually play FIFA Ultimate Team and would normally spend a little money on FUT packs in the game. With this, you get a nice head start with bonus items and you will get new packs each week. Here is a look at what you get with the FIFA 21 Champions edition;

3 days Early Access (play from October 6)

Up to 12 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 12 weeks)

1 Cover Star Loan FUT Item (for 5 FUT matches)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent (local youth prospect with world-class potential)

1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item (Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches)

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items

This is best for FUT players that want weekly packs, but also want to spend money on packs on day one, or who don’t play enough FUT to justify spending $100 on FIFA 21. You can save $8 on this with EA Access or Origin Access when you buy digitally.

Buy FIFA 21 Champions at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and digitally on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Origin or Steam

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

If you play a lot of FIFA Ultimate Team, then you should consider the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition. This allows you to get early access, a ton of bonus items for FUT, and a special FUT 21 Ones to Watch item if you order before August 14th. Here’s what you get;

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Untradeable FUT 21 Ones To Watch Item

3 days Early Access (play from October 6)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent (local youth prospect with world-class potential)

Up to 24 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs (2 per week for 12 weeks)

1 Cover Star Loan FUT Item (for 5 FUT matches)

1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item (Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches)

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items

Are you a diehard FUT player that will spend the rest of 2020 and most of 2021 crafting the best team and taking on challenges and challengers? If so, this is clearly the version you want. You can save about $10 with Origin Access and EA Access when you buy digitally.

Buy FIFA 21 Ultimate at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and digitally on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Origin or Steam

FIFA 21 Disc or Digital

The only FIFA 21 deals so far are on the digital edition of FIFA 21 with an EA Access or Origin Access subscription. The best deal is if you have a year of EA Access already, but you can still save a little if you buy a month of the subscription closer to release.

With a digital option, you can download the game early, so that you can play as soon as the FIFA 21 release time rolls around. You can also easily upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version. You can upgrade from the disk, but not to a digital-only version of the new consoles. If you plan to buy the likely cheaper disc-less PS5 or Xbox Series X, go digital now.

In most cases, it makes sense to buy FIFA 21 digitally. You can’t trade it in or take it to a friend’s house as easily as with a disc, but it’s easier to switch games and overall a more convenient option.

