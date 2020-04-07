Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Which Edition to Buy?

The Final Fantasy Remake 7 release date is getting closer and retailers are still taking pre-orders for different versions of the game. In this guide we’ll take you through each edition and help you pick the right one for you and your budget.

At long last, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date is upon us. The game is set to drop at 12AM Eastern on April 10th which means those in western time zones will be able to start playing in the evening on April 9th.

As a reminder, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a PlayStation 4 exclusive for the time being, but we could see a release on other platforms, including Xbox, down the road.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Retailers are currently selling a few different versions of the highly anticipated game. The list includes the standard edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an intriguing 1st Class Edition that comes with items for big fans of the Final Fantasy series.

Here’s a look at what we know about each of these editions. Keep this information in mind as you try and decide which one to pre-order.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Standard Edition

The standard edition is the no frills version of the game. It’s also the cheapest version of the game.

For $60 you get a copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. And, if you pre-order, you’ll receive the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC for free.

If you pre-order a copy through Amazon, you’ll also get a Sephiroth Theme for your PS4. And if you pre-order through GameStop, you get a Serialized Shinra Key Card and Tin.

There aren’t a ton of deals out there right now so you’ll probably have to spend the full $60 if you pre-order a copy of the game today. That said, if you wait, you could see some deals emerge after the game’s released.

If you typically buy a lot of electronics through Best Buy, note that My Best Buy members (free to join) get $10 in rewards for pre-ordering the game.

The standard edition comes with the least amount of bonus content, but it’s the safest option. Here’s who should buy the standard version of the game.

Those who don’t want to spend a ton of money.

Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a single-player, action roleplaying game.

You can buy the standard version from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Square Enix, and others.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition

If you want more from your purchase you might opt for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition comes with a copy of the game, the pre-order DLC bonus, a steelbook case, an art book, and a mini soundtrack CD. In addition, you also get the Cactuar Summon Materia DLC and Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC.

Of course, all of this comes at a cost. The Deluxe Edition retails for $80 without a deal.

The Deluxe Edition is an intriguing option if:

You’re a huge Final Fantasy fan.

You plan to invest a ton of time in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

You can buy the Deluxe Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and the Square Enix Store.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition

There’s also a massive 1st Class Edition bundle that is far more expensive than the other two options.

For $329.99, you get a copy of the game, the pre-order bonus, all of the content from the Deluxe Edition, and a Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona. The dimensions are as follows:

Cloud W96 × D48 × H267mm (expected), weight: approx. 400g (expected)

Daytona W156 × D427 × H175mm (expected), weight: approx. 1500g (expected)

This bundle is for collectors and most people are better off going with the standard edition or the Deluxe edition.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition is exclusive to the Square Enix Store. You can also find it via resellers like eBay though you should be prepared to pay a premium.

Digital vs. Physical

Final Fantasy 7 Remake arrive in two formats: Physical and digital. Here are some pros and cons of buying

If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, go with the digital version. You’ll also want to buy a digital copy if discs sometimes go missing or often get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the game disc out every time you want to play, go with the digital version. Downloading it digitally means you’ll have easy access every time you start-up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP on April 10th, buy a digital copy. You can pre-load the game ahead of its release date which allows you to start playing the second it goes live.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it

You’ll also be able to lend your copy of the game out to friends, co-workers, or family members when you decide to move onto another game.

6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 5 Reasons to Wait