Galaxy S20 & Galaxy Note 20 Getting Android 14?

Will Samsung’s Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra get upgraded to Android 14 and One UI 6? Yes, no, maybe so.

Samsung’s created a lot of confusion with an announcement on its website that covers Android 14/One UI 6’s new camera features.

In a footnote at the bottom of the page, Samsung states that Enhance-X upgrades are coming to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip LTE, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A53 devices operating on One UI 6.0 or above.

The Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are all listed which is confusing given that none of these devices are (were?) expected to get moved from Android 13 and One UI 5 to Android 14 and One UI 6.

When Samsung launched these phones back in 2020, the company promised to supply them with three major versions of Android. All of these models arrived with Android 10 on board.

Since then, the company has upgraded them with Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13, meaning they’ve all received three versions of Android.

A year later, with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung upped the ante and started promising four years of major software upgrades for most Galaxy devices.

More recently, Samsung’s begun investigating another change to this policy. The company is thinking about offering more than five years of security updates for Galaxy devices.

The promise wasn’t extended to the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series which makes the company’s footnote so baffling.

Here are the Galaxy phones and tablets that were promised four years of new Android/One UI releases and five years of security updates. This is information straight from Samsung:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming S series devices.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming S series devices. Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices. Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices.

Some out there believe it was simply a mistake on Samsung’s part while others are convinced Samsung will indeed push Android 14 and One UI 6 to the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip were also slated to stay on Android 13 and One UI 5.

Our take is simply this: anything is possible. There’s a chance these devices stay put on Android 13 and One UI 5, but there’s also a chance Samsung surprises users with a move to Android 14 and One UI 6.

It’s completely up in the air at this point because the company hasn’t made an announcement either way.

For now, all Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip users can do is sit back and wait for additional information to arrive.