Samsung Galaxy Android 14 Update Info (2023)

Google’s confirmed the next version of Android which means we’re starting to get questions about the Samsung Galaxy Android 14 update. We’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

Samsung’s still focused on getting Android 13 and One UI 5.x updates out to Galaxy phones and tablets, but that will change later this year when it pushes its Android 14 and One UI 6 update to customers around the world.

The company is far more communicative about Android software these days, but it will likely take months for it to outline specific plans for Android 14.

Samsung’s quiet right now, but we can put together an early Samsung Galaxy Android 14 roadmap using confirmed information, rumors and traditions.

This roadmap will help you set proper expectations as we push toward the inevitable release of Samsung’s Android 14 update with One UI 6 for Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

In this guide we’ll take you through what you should know about Android 14 if you currently own, or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Tab S8 or another Samsung device.

We’ll also walk you through what we know about Android 14’s features, the Samsung Android 14 release date, the Android 14 beta, and everything else Samsung owners need to know as we push through 2023.

Let’s start with the software rolling out ahead of Samsung’s Android 14 updates. While many of these software updates are based on Android 13, some are based on Android 12. Some of these releases will also bring updates to Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung currently pushing its February update to Galaxy devices. The software is available for the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy A52 5G in select regions.

The company will push the February update to more devices and more regions throughout the month so keep an eye out if you haven’t received an update prompt yet.

You can learn more about the contents of Samsung’s February update, and its other monthly updates, over on the company’s security website.

Here’s the breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage. The company updates this list fairly regularly so if you own an older phone you may see it get bumped off the list in the weeks ahead.

Current Models for Monthly Security Updates

Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4, W23, W23 flip

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy Xcover Pro, Galaxy Xcover5, Galaxy Xcover6 Pro

Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A02, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A22e 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A03 core, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04s, Galaxy A04e, Galaxy A14 5G

Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M22, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M62, Galaxy M13, Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M04

Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy F52 5G, Galaxy F62, Galaxy F13, Galaxy F04

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab Active Pro, Galaxy Tab Active3, Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, W22 5G

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy Xcover FieldPro

Current Models for Biannual Security Updates

Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01, Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51

Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A with S pen, Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+

W20 5G, W21 5G

Back in 2022, Samsung confirmed plans to keep select Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android releases for four years and security patches for up to five years.

Some Galaxy devices won’t get upgraded to Android 14, but they’ll still get regular, and in some cases irregular, security updates in 2023 and beyond.

Samsung Galaxy Android 14: What’s New

Samsung’s version of Android 14 will look different than the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it will utilize the company’s One UI.

We haven’t seen any definitive information yet, but you can expect Samsung to debut One UI 6 alongside Android 14 later this year.

Samsung’s One UI upgrades typically deliver design changes, enhancements for current features, and brand new features for newer, and older, Galaxy models. Older phones and tablets sometimes miss out on newer features so if you want the best feature set, you may need to upgrade your phone or tablet.

We don’t know anything about Samsung’s version of Android 14 yet. That being said, we do know quite a bit about Google’s plans for Android 14 and you can expect many of these features to land on board Samsung’s version of Android 14.

Google will likely add and subtract features during the beta process so the final version of Android 14 could look a bit different than the version developers are using right now.

Samsung used to keep Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android software updates for two years. But again, the company has changed that policy to four years. This was, and still is, a big development because it means Galaxy owners can hold onto their devices for a lot longer.

Here are the Galaxy phones and tablets that are set to get four years of new Android/One UI releases and five years of security updates:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming S series devices.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming S series devices. Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices. Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices.

If you see your device on this list, it will definitely move to Android 14 and One UI 6. Newer Galaxy A Series, Galaxy M Series, and XCover models will also move to Android 14.

If you don’t see your device on this, your device could miss out on Android 14 and One UI 6. Unless Samsung surprises everyone, popular models like the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 may stay put, at least officially, on Android 13 and One UI 5.

Samsung Galaxy Android 14 Beta

Google’s currently hosting its Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5, or Pixel 4a (5G) models. We may see devices from other OEMs take part, but we expect Samsung to run its own beta program outside of Google’s.

Samsung used to keep its Galaxy Beta program limited to flagship models, but in recent years the company has brought mid-range phones into the fold as well.

So while we don’t know exactly how the Galaxy Android 14 beta process will work, you can expect the Galaxy S23 series and several other devices to take part.

Samsung’s Android betas are usually limited to select regions. Big markets like the United States are always on the list, but smaller markets are typically left out.

Last year, Samsung launched its first Android 13 beta, for the Galaxy S22 series, in August. If the company uses the same protocol, we could see the first Galaxy S23 Android 14 beta launch in early August.

When will Samsung release its first stable Android 14 update? Here’s what we can tell you based on the company’s previous Android roll outs.

Google says the final version of Android 14 will drop for Pixel phones sometime after July. Samsung won’t beat Google to its own release which means the soonest we’ll see Samsung release Android 14 is sometime in the late summer or early fall.

Samsung typically releases its major Android updates toward the end of the year. Last year, Android 13 and One UI 5 started moving out in October.

While a lot of Galaxy models will get upgraded to Android 14 and One UI 6 in the second half 2022, many others will have to wait until 2024.