Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 Update Still On Pause

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update continues to move out to Galaxy smartphones and tablets, just not ones named Galaxy S22.

Earlier this month we learned Samsung may have paused the roll out due to unforeseen bugs and performance issues impacting the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in South Korea.

Today, we learned that’s indeed the case as a Samsung rep confirmed the Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 release is currently on ice. The rep says the company is working to deploy the update as soon as possible.

We’ve heard about a number of One UI 6.1-related bugs and performance issues, but two plaguing the Galaxy S22 series are touch screen problems and a lock screen issue where a white screen renders the phone unusable.

Samsung is working on a fix, but it’s unclear when the company plans to restart the roll out for South Korean users. Once that happens, the software should move out to Galaxy 22 users in the United States and elsewhere.

Samsung hasn’t paused the One UI 6.1 roll out for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Z Flip 4 and those roll outs will pickup speed throughout the month of April.

One UI 6.1 delivers many of the Galaxy AI features Samsung launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. These include:

AI-Generated Wallpaper: Generative AI-powered wallpaper generation through text prompts.

Uses AI to summarize webpages or articles in short and slightly longer format options. Chat Assist: Translates messages into your preferred language in real-time. It is supported by the stock messages app and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Draw a circle around anything on the screen to know more about it. Edit Suggestion: Samsung Keyboard uses AI to offer grammar and spelling corrections. It also offers various writing tone styles and suggestions.

The built-in Photo Editor uses AI to offer advanced editing features, including more accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images. Interpreter: Interpreter Mode is used for real-time language translation when talking to someone face to face.

Translate language in real-time during voice calls. Note Assist: Summarizes and formats notes in the Samsung Notes app. Converts handwritten notes into properly formatted notes structure.

Galaxy models from 2021, like the Galaxy S21 series, get a watered down version of the update. Circle to Search is the only AI upgrade on board.