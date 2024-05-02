One UI 6.1 Issues Plaguing Galaxy Users

As Samsung’s One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI roll out expands, so does the list of complaints about the software’s issues.

In April, Samsung started pushing One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features to devices like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Tab S9. Now, the software has expanded to even older models like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series.

With the roll out picking up speed, we’re learning a lot more about the software’s performance on these Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

And while we’ve seen positive comments about its features and performance, we’ve also seen a growing number of complaints about One UI 6.1’s problems.

Over the past month, we’ve been tracking One UI 6.1 issues. We’ve seen complaints about minor bugs, but we’ve also seen reports highlight larger issues like abnormal battery drain, lag, and crashes.

Galaxy users have been relaying feedback on social media sites like Reddit and here are some of the One UI 6.1 issues they’ve run into in recent weeks:

This isn’t a full list of One UI 6.1 issues, it just scratches the surface. And we expect the chorus to grow louder as more people get Android 6.1 and Galaxy AI features in May.

Many of these issues, like abnormal battery life, have manual fixes available. However, some may require a fix from Samsung down the road.

Samsung pushes monthly security patches to Galaxy devices and we expect the May 2024 update, and future releases, to fix some of the issues plaguing One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI.