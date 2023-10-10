Galaxy S23 Storage: Which Size Should You Buy?

If you’re thinking about making the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra your next phone, you’ll want to make sure you pick the right amount of storage. This can be a tricky decision, but we’ll help you make a choice in this guide.

While you might be tempted to buy the Galaxy S23 model with the most, or least, amount of storage, a lot of people will be better off with something in between.

There are a lot of factors to consider when picking a Galaxy S23 storage size. We’ll break down everything you need to think about about before you buy in this guide.

Galaxy S23 Storage Options

The base version of the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S23, comes in two flavors: 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB Galaxy S23 is the cheapest version of Samsung’s trio of flagships.

Galaxy S23+ Storage Options

The Galaxy S23+ comes with two different storage sizes though they are different than the base model’s. You can pick between a 256GB model and a 512GB model.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Storage Options

As for the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, it comes in three storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most expensive Galaxy S23 variant.

Pay for Storage Now or Pay Later

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra don’t have a microSD slot for expanded storage. If you want to add additional storage you’ll need to buy a compatible drive or use cloud storage.

If you plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution videos and photos, download movies, apps, and music, or play games on your device, you’ll need quite a bit of internal storage space available.

While the 128GB or 256GB variants might seem like they’re enough, your storage could fill up quickly. At that point you’ll be forced to continuously delete files you no longer need, buy a compatible drive, or pay for a cloud storage service.

Fortunately, the company offers its Samsung Cloud solution as an option for those that need more space.

Why You Should Buy the 128GB Galaxy S23

The 128GB Galaxy S23 is the cheapest option, but it comes with the least amount of storage. If you don’t consider yourself a power user, it’s an option worth considering.

Here are a few reasons why you might want to buy the 128GB Galaxy S23:

You typically stream most of your movies and music

You don’t plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution photos or video

You plan to store your photos in the cloud or on a computer

You don’t come close to using 128GB of storage on your current phone

128GB simply isn’t a lot in an age where apps and other files can take up a lot of space so you’ll want to assess your phone’s current storage, your current habits, and how you might use your phone in the future.

Why You Should Buy the 256GB Galaxy S23

The 256GB Galaxy S23 variant comes with the most storage for that model. It’s the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra variant with the least amount of storage.

Here are some reasons why you should buy the 256GB Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra:

You like to store some of your movies, photos, and music locally

You plan to shoot some high-resolution photos and video

You’re close to using up 128GB of space on your current phone

You hate having to occasionally manage the files on your phone

A 256GB Galaxy S23 can work well with, or without, a cloud subscription. So if you’re on a budget, or you’re right around the 128GB threshold on your device, the 256GB model is worthy of consideration.

Why You Should Buy the 512GB Galaxy S23

The 512GB Galaxy S23+ is the largest version of the phone while the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra is the middle child. And while it might seem like a ton of space, you might want the extra space for the peace of mind.

This is especially true if you plan to keep your next phone for several years. Your phone’s internal storage will inevitably become cluttered with data.

Here are a few reasons to buy a 512GB Galaxy S23+ or Galaxy S23 Ultra:

You like to store lots of movies and music locally

You need, or prefer, to keep your photos and videos stored locally

You plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution content

You’re close to using 256GB of space on your current phone

You hate having to constantly manage the files on your phone

Why You Should Buy the 1TB Galaxy S23

The 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra is expensive, but it’s the best option for those that desire a ton of internal storage space to play with.

The 1TB model should provide more than enough space for photography buffs, avid gamers, and those who plan to tackle projects with big files on-the-go.

That being said, unless you’re already using well over 512GB of storage on your current phone, or don’t use a cloud solution, you probably don’t need this much storage. Here’s who we think should buy the 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra.

You’re an extreme power user

You’re a professional creative who needs a ton of local storage for projects

You’re a photo buff who doesn’t want to use the cloud

You’re someone who travels often and wants everything stored locally

Check Your Current Storage

Before you decide on a storage size, make sure you check your current phone’s storage situation. This will give you much needed clarity and help you make a decision.

Head into your phone’s storage and check how much free space you currently have available. You’ll be able to see exactly what’s taking up the most storage. For most people, it will be photos, videos, apps, and messages.