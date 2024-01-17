Galaxy S24 Color Options: Which Should You Choose?

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series is official and the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are up for pre-order. If you’re thinking about buying one, you’ll want to choose a color wisely so you don’t wind up with a shade you can’t stand to look at down the road.

The Galaxy S series always comes in a variety of colors and the Galaxy S24 series is no different. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra offer an array of hues to pick from.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, the only model with that design element, and thus it’s the only device with titanium in its color names.

The high-end Galaxy S24 model comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. There are also three special shades available via Samsung: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

As for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, they come in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. However, if you buy a device through Samsung, you can snag a one in Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, or Sapphire Blue.

For the time being these are exclusive to Samsung so you won’t find these shades if you pre-order through your carrier or a retailer like Amazon.

So which color should you pick? This is obviously a very personal decision, but we can offer some pointers to help if you’re having trouble making a decision.

Colors & Cases

A quick note about colors and cases.

If you plan to use a case with your Galaxy S24, you’ll want to really think about the color with the cases design. You might want to select the color that best aligns with the case you plan to use.

Some of you ultimately might decide that the color of your device doesn’t matter since a case will be covering up most of the phone’s color.

Remember, you’ll definitely notice the device’s color with a clear case and you’ll also notice the color through the case’s camera cutouts.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

It’s not at all surprising to see Samsung offer the Galaxy S24 Ultra in black. It’s one of the more popular color options and we expect it to be a very popular choice among Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers.

The shade of black looks a bit deeper than the Galaxy S24/Galaxy S24+ option, but it’s still not a jet black. It definitely has some gray hues.

Black is a classic option that pairs well with just about any wardrobe or case.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Gray

Gray is another popular color amongst smartphone owners and shoppers are probably happy to see Samsung bring the shade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Like Titanium Black, Titanium Gray offers a classic look that goes with just about anything. If you want a subtle color, go with gray.

Galaxy S24 Titanium Violet

If you’re looking for your Galaxy S24 Ultra to stand out a little more, Titanium Violet might be the pick.

It’s a deep, dark purple and different than the Cobalt Violet Galaxy S24/S24+ options. If you want your phone to standout a bit, violet is a great choice.

Galaxy S24 Titanium Yellow

The last Galaxy S24 Ultra color option is Titanium Yellow. It’s obviously much brighter than the violet, gray, and black.

It’s not overly bright, it’s a pale version of the color, but if you want your device’s color to pop out, go with this option over the others.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Blue

Again, there are also three special color options for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. One of these is Titanium Blue.

It’s not a deep blue, it’s much closer to white, but it’s a great choice for those who want a subtle color, but don’t care for gray or black.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Green

The Titanium Green Galaxy S24 Ultra is another option for those who want a little more flair.

This is another muted color, it’s pale, but it will still attract eye balls and should work well with, or without, case.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Orange

And finally, we have Titanium Orange which is far different than the other colors Samsung offers.

The Titanium Orange is a deeper orange hue though it definitely is brighter and bolder than the other flavors. If that’s what you want, go with this option.

Galaxy S24/S24+ Amber Yellow

If you’re looking for something different, Amber Yellow might be up your alley. This is a new color and one Samsung hasn’t offered with recent Galaxy S devices.

The yellow used here is one of the brighter options, but it’s not overwhelming. It’s a bit more muted than your standard shade of yellow. That being said, if you want your phone to pop, this color option might be the way to go.

Galaxy S24/S24+ Cobalt Violet

Here’s a color Samsung didn’t offer last year on the Galaxy S23.

The Cobalt Violet is a fun color and it’s sure to standout given that it’s a rich and dark version of purple. It’s much darker than the purple’s we’ve seen on other phones like Apple’s iPhone 14.

Galaxy S24/S24+ Marble Gray

The Galaxy S24’s Marble Gray option is on the lighter side. The gray Samsung’s used this year is almost white.

It’s not flashy and its subtle nature makes it a solid choice for those who don’t want or need their phone to stand out.

Galaxy S24/S24+ Onyx Black

Like gray, black is an extremely popular color because it’s versatile.

Samsung’s Onyx Black isn’t a jet black shade. Instead, it’s more muted and has some gray elements to it. It’s a solid choice for those who want a subtle and sensible shade.

Galaxy S24/S24+ Jade Green

A Samsung exclusive, Jade Green is another eye-catching color. It’s light and pale, but it will still stand out with, or without, a case.

If you don’t want to go with a normal color like black or gray, Jade Green is worthy of consideration.

Galaxy S24/S24+ Sandstone Orange

This color is only available if you order through Samsung’s store. It’s unclear if the company will make it available through other retailers later on.

Like the Amber Yellow color, Sandstone Orange is another color that will stand out. And like the yellow, it’s not a standard shade. It’s far more muted than a typical orange which is nice if you want some pop, but don’t want it to be overwhelming.

Galaxy S24/S24+ Sapphire Blue

Sapphire Blue is another single-toned option that’s perfect if you want a color that’s different, but a little more muted than yellow and orange.

It’s a nice pastel blue and should be considered if you want something a little bolder than gray, but don’t want to get too dark.