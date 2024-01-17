Galaxy S24 Storage: Which Size Should You Buy?

If you’re thinking about buying a new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, make sure you pick the right amount of storage. It can be tricky decision so we’ll help you make the right choice in this guide.

You might be tempted to buy the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra model with the most, or least, amount of storage. However, a lot of people will be better off with the model that falls in between.

There are quite a few factors you need to weigh before picking a Galaxy S24 storage size. We’ll break down everything you need to think about about before you buy below.

Galaxy S24 Storage Options

The base version of the Galaxy S24 series is the Galaxy S24 and it has two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB Galaxy S24 is the cheapest variant you can buy.

Galaxy S24+ Storage Options

The Galaxy S24+ comes with two different storage sizes though they are different than the base models. You can choose between 256GB and 512GB of storage.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options

As for the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, it comes in three storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most expensive version of the Galaxy S24 series.

Pay for Storage Now or Pay Later

Like their predecessors, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra don’t have a microSD slot for expanded storage.

If you want to add additional storage to your new smartphone, you’ll need to buy a compatible drive or use a cloud storage solution.

If you plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution videos and photos, download movies, apps, and music onto your phone, and/or play games on your device, you’ll need quite a bit of internal storage space available.

While the 128GB or 256GB variants might seem like they’ll provide enough, your phone’s storage could fill up quickly. At that point, you’ll be forced to continuously delete files you no longer need, buy a compatible drive, or pay for a cloud storage.

The company offers its Samsung Cloud solution as an option for those that need more space, but there are other options available.

Check Your Current Storage

Before you decide on a storage size, make sure you check your current phone’s storage. This information will give you clarity and help you make a decision.

Head into your phone’s settings and check how much free space you currently have available. You’ll be able to see exactly what’s taking up the most storage. For most people, it will be photos, videos, apps, and messages.

From there, you should be able to make an informed decision about whether you need to downgrade, or upgrade, your internal storage space.

Why You Should Buy the 128GB Galaxy S24

The 128GB Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s cheapest option and it comes with the least amount of storage. If you don’t consider yourself a power user, it’s worth considering.

Here are a few reasons why you might want to buy the 128GB Galaxy S24:

You typically stream most of your movies and music

You don’t plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution photos or videos

You plan to store your content in the cloud or on a computer

You don’t come close to using 128GB of storage on your current phone

128GB isn’t a whole lot of space so you’ll want to assess your phone’s current storage, your current habits, and how you might use your phone in the future and make sure it’s enough.

Why You Should Buy the 256GB Galaxy S24

Here are some reasons why you should buy the 256GB Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra:

You like to store some movies, photos, and/or music locally

You plan to shoot some high-resolution photos and video

You’re using up 128GB of space on your current phone

You hate having to occasionally manage the files on your phone

A 256GB Galaxy S24 can work well with, or without, a cloud storage solution. So if you’re on a budget, or you’re right around the 128GB threshold on your device, the 256GB model is certainly worth a look.

Why You Should Buy the 512GB Galaxy S24

While 512GB might seem like a ton of space, some of you might want the extra space for the peace of mind that comes with it.

This is especially true if you plan to keep your next phone for several years. Your phone’s internal storage will inevitably become cluttered with data, but it may still be hard to hit the 512GB threshold.

Here are a few reasons to buy a 512GB Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra:

You like to store lots of movies and music locally

You need, or prefer, to keep your photos and videos stored locally

You plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution content

You’re close to using 256GB of space on your current phone

You hate having to constantly manage the files on your phone

Why You Should Buy the 1TB Galaxy S24

Samsung’s 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra is expensive, but it’s the best option for those that want a ton of internal storage space to play around with.

1TB of storage should provide more than enough space for photography buffs, avid gamers, and those who plan to tackle projects with big files on-the-go.

That being said, unless you’re already using well over 512GB of storage on your current device, or don’t use a cloud solution, you probably don’t need this much storage.

Here’s who we think should buy the 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra.