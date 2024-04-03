Google Pixel April 2024 Update is Out, Here’s What’s New

Google’s April 2024 Pixel update is live and the software delivers bug fixes and security patches to compatible Pixel models.

This month’s update is currently moving out to the Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a, Pixel 7/7 Pro/7a, Pixel 8/8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Watch and it will do so in phases.

The company says the rollout will continue over the next week in phases and the exact timing will depend on carrier and Pixel model.

Here are the April 2024 update’s build numbers:

Pixel 5a (5G): AP1A.240405.002

Pixel 6: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel 6 Pro: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel 6a: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel 7: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel Tablet: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240405.002.A1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240405.002

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240405.002

Google’s latest update for Pixel devices features security patches which you can learn more about on the company’s Security Bulletin. It also has bug fixes on board.

Here are the Pixel April 2024 update’s release notes, courtesy of Google:

Biometrics

Fix for issue causing black screen to appear when unlocking screen in certain conditions. (Pixel 5a 5G)

Camera

Fix for camera stability under certain conditions when switching between different zooms. (Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold)

Fix for issue with black halo artifacts appearing under certain conditions in the viewfinder upon transitioning from photo to video mode at 1x zoom. (Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8)

Fix for issue where users are unable to re-expose image after tapping anywhere on the viewfinder. (Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8)

If you own a Pixel, now would be a great time to check for an update prompt.

One other note: This update doesn’t have Gemini for Pixel 8 or any other AI features on board. Google will deliver those changes in a Pixel Feature Drop later this year.