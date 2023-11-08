GTA 6 Announcement May Come This Week

According to a very reliable source, Rockstar Games will announce the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 in the near future.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier says the company plans to announce GTA 6 as soon as this week. He didn’t provide an exact date.

After the announcement, Rockstar plans to release the first GTA 6 trailer in December to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary.

We’ve seen a lot of rumors and speculation about the game’s announcement, but Schreier’s information is always rock solid.

It’s unclear what will be included in Rockstar’s initial announcement. The company has said little about the game since it confirmed its existence in a press release all the way back in February, 2022.

Speculation about the GTA 6 release date has been rampant and has been fueled by comments from Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

According to Take-Two, the game will most likely arrive sometime between April 2024 and March 2025. The company says FY 2025 is a “highly anticipated year.”

CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated this in comments made to VentureBeat. Zelnick says Take-Two is “positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025” and that he expects “record levels of operating performance” in fiscal 2025 (April 2024 – March 2025).

Rockstar is notorious for delaying games, it delayed both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, so even if we do get a solid date for the game soon, there’s no guarantee Rockstar sticks with it.

Rockstar is reportedly planning to release the game on current-generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) which means it could miss Microsoft’s Xbox One series and Sony’s PS4 lineup.

Tez2, a well-known source for Grand Theft Auto news, claims we may see the GTA 6 release for Microsoft Windows may lag behind the release for consoles.

As for the game’s setting, it’s expected to take place in a fictionalized version of Miami, dubbed Vice City, and feature two protagonists, a man and a woman.