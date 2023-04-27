GTA 6 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official GTA 6 release date yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about Grand Theft Auto 6 based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from Rockstar and the game.

It has been a decade since Rockstar launched GTA 5. The developer continues to support the game’s online component, Grand Theft Auto Online with updates, but fans of the series are looking to the future of the series.

We know the next Grand Theft Auto game, presumably titled GTA 6 or GTA VI, is in development, but Rockstar remains tight-lipped about its plans for the game. We’ve seen a ton of leaks and potential information emerge, but nothing in the way of official information yet.

That being said, we do expect to learn more about the game, perhaps as soon as this year, and rumors suggest we could see the company make an announcement in the near future.

We know a lot of gamers have questions about GTA 6’s release so we’re going to outline everything we expect in this guide. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from GTA 6’s features, release date, consoles, and more.

GTA 6 Announcement

After years of speculation and silence, Rockstar first confirmed the existence of Grand Theft Auto 6 in a press release all the way back in February, 2022.

At the time, the company said it was “pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway and that it looks “forward to sharing more as soon as” its ready. The company reiterated this in August, 2022.

Since then, Rockstar has been radio silent about the game. That could certainly change later this year, but as of yet, nothing is confirmed.

The latest rumor suggests Rockstar and game publisher Take-Two will make an announcement in and around Take-Two’s investor call on May 17th. An announcement would obviously be a huge boon for investors, but this is all speculation and should be taken with a massive grain of salt.

By comparison, GTA 5 was officially announced on October 25th, 2011 with a trailer, and a press release confirming early details, coming a week later.

One insider believes it’s a “given“the game will be announced this year. That, of course, doesn’t mean the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date will land in 2023.

GTA 6 Release Date

When Rockstar officially announces GTA 6 we should get the game’s release date. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the developer will stick to that date.

Rockstar is notorious for delays, it delayed both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, so keep that in mind when the release date gets announced.

As for specific timing, the GTA 6 release date is unknown and we’ve seen a bunch of different time frames thrown out there by journalists and leakers.

Back in July of last year, Bloomberg noted that the game’s release date was at least two years away. Microsoft, in a response to a UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation, stated that the “highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024.” So 2024 is certainly in play for the GTA 6 release date, but we could also see it arrive later than that.

In the video above, leaker Tom Henderson claims we could see the game arrive on shelves as late as 2025. Henderson has been accurate with his information in the past so this shouldn’t be discounted.

Henderson says Rockstar is aiming to release the game this year, but that a delay pushing the game into 2025 is in the realm of possibility.

So, as of right now, it’s looking like a GTA 6 release in 2023 is almost certainly out and 2024 and 2025 are almost certainly in.

GTA 6 Consoles

If you own a Windows PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, you’ve got nothing to worry about. GTA 6 won’t miss the PC or current-generation platforms. If you own an older console, you’re at risk.

Nothing is confirmed, but Henderson says Rockstar is planning to release the game on current-generation consoles only. In other words, GTA 6 could miss the Xbox One series and Sony’s PS4.

While this would obviously be disappointing, this is a growing trend. For instance, EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is only available for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC.

So, here’s the full list of platforms we expect GTA 6 to come to:

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Windows PC

GTA 6 Cover

We’ve seen a people release their own cover art ideas for GTA 6, but we haven’t seen the actual GTA 6 cover leak yet.

Unless Rockstar suffers another monster leak, we probably won’t get our first glimpse at the GTA 6 cover until the developer officially announces the game.

GTA 6 Pre-Order

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any GTA 6 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now.

Pre-orders for the game will go live whenever Rockstar announces the game and sets a release date. In other words, don’t expect it to go on sale until 2024 or 2025.

Look for Rockstar to entice shoppers with GTA 6 pre-order bonuses. These will likely be in-game items like cosmetics for your character, weapon skins, and other items. One of the GTA 5 pre-order bonuses was the Atomic Blimp.

GTA 6 Editions

We haven’t heard anything about GTA 6 editions and we won’t get those details until Rockstar launches the game. That being said, you can expect a few different versions of the game.

Rockstar initially launched three versions of GTA 5: A Standard edition, a Special Edition, and a Collector’s Edition. Each came at a different price point with a different set of bonus items.

For instance, the Special Edition and the Collector’s Edition featured a steelbook, a blueprint map, bonus outfits and tattoos, additional weapons, and more.

The Collector’s Edition, the most expensive bundle, came with a hat, security deposit bag, GTA 5 key, and unique vehicles and properties.

Rockstar also released multiple Red Dead Redemption 2 editions so it’s safe to say this approach will probably be used again with GTA 6.

GTA 6 Price

We haven’t heard anything firm about the price yet, but as of right now you can expect the GTA 6 price for Xbox Series X and PS5 to run you $69.99.

This is the going rate for AAA titles these days and there’s no reason to believe one of the biggest games of the decade will command less.

That should be the price for the standard version of the game. If Rockstar releases multiple bundles, you can expect them to cost more.

GTA 6 Map

The Red Dead Redemption 2 map leaked ahead of the game’s arrival, but so far we haven’t seen the official GTA 6 map leak yet. That could obviously change so keep an eye out.

As of right now, GTA 6’s setting is expected to be based on Rockstar’s version of Miami, also known as Vice City. However, much in the way GTA 5 took players out of Los Santos, GTA 6 will likely take players into areas beyond Vice City. Leaks have hinted at places like the Everglades and the Florida Keys.

Like Rockstar’s previous games, you can expect an expansive map to explore with various environments. And, according to Bloomberg, we could see Rockstar add to the map over time.

The report suggests that in an effort to avoid employee crunch, Rockstar plans to “continually update the game over time, adding new missions and cities on a regular basis.”

That being said, you can expect a huge world from the start with, as Bloomberg adds, “more interior locations than previous Grand Theft Auto games.”

GTA 6 Features

Most of what we know about GTA 6’s features come from a hack Rockstar Games endured in the fall of 2022. A user on GTAForums posted 90 videos showing nearly an hour of footage of the unfinished game.

Rockstar and several journalists confirmed the authenticity of the footage and it was revealed that some of the content was about a year old.

We don’t want to spoil anything plot-related in this guide so we’ll cover what we know about the game’s mechanics, some of which come from Rockstar’s previous games.

Here are some of the highlights thus far. Keep in mind, some of these GTA 6 features may not make it into the final version of the game.

Dialogue system similar to Red Dead Redemption 2’s where you can talk to any NPC.

Stealth mechanics including carrying bodies and the ability to crawl prone.

Wanted system.

Weapon wheel.

Consumables like painkillers.

Ability to pick up or drop weapons.

It also looks like we’ll see GTA 6 feature a female protagonist which would be a first for the series.

GTA 6 DLC

With GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar decided not to release premium single-player content, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed its offerings for games like GTA 4 and the original RDR. Fortunately, that could change with GTA 6.

According to a noted insider, Rockstar may cut portions of the game in order to get the game out on time and that it may package that content into DLC packs for release at a later time.

This should be music to the ears of those who adored Rockstar’s fantastic single-player DLC expansions, but given that the game is still in development, this news should be taken for what it is: a rumor.

GTA 6 PC Requirements

If you’re looking to buy GTA 6 for Windows PC, note that we probably won’t get the game’s minimum and recommended requirements until we’re close to the release date.

If you’re planning to run GTA 6 at its highest settings, you’ll need to keep your PC up-to-date with the latest hardware. So given that its release isn’t expected for another year or more, be prepared to shell out cash.