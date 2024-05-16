GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed for Fall 2025

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, has confirmed the GTA 6 release window. Unsurprisingly, the game will be out in the fall of next year.

Within Take-Two’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, CEO Strauss Zelnick says the company’s “outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.”

When Rockstar first announced Grand Theft Auto VI, it said the game would arrive in 2025, but the company didn’t provide a release window.

The decision to release GTA 6 in the fall had been expected for awhile so today’s announcement doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

While we have to wait for Rockstar to drop a specific release date, the fall window means GTA 6 should land in September, October, or November.

Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived in October while GTA 6’s predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, first launched in September.

And while this is the release window for Xbox and PlayStation, it almost certainly won’t be the window for PC. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed GTA 6 for Windows and it’s unclear when it will.

A release for Windows in 2025 is extremely unlikely. Looking back at Rockstar’s history (and other developers, we might add) with PC, it’s safe to assume the GTA 6 PC release will come much later than it does for consoles.

GTA 5: Arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013

GTA 5: Arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014

GTA 5: Arrived on PC on April 2015

Red Dead Redemption 2: Arrived on consoles in October 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2: Arrived on PC in November 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2’s release saw a much smaller gap between console and PC, but PC owners still had to wait over a year to play it.

There’s no telling what Rockstar will do with GTA 6, but given that it won’t be out until the fall of next year, a release for PC in 2026 is likely.

We should note that Take-Two’s earnings report lists GTA 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but there’s no mention of other platforms.

With the release window now confirmed, console gamers can take a deep breath and wait for Rockstar to release new details about the game.