GTA 6 Trailer Confirms 2025 Release Date

After a leak, Rockstar has released the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and it confirms the game’s release window. Unsurprisingly, GTA 6 won’t arrive next year.

Rockstar was initially planning to release the game’s first trailer on December 5th. But thanks to a leak, the company has pushed it a day early.

The trailer is rather light on details, but it does confirm the game’s setting and GTA 6’s highly anticipated release window.

The GTA 6 release date is currently planned for 2025. The company hasn’t provided a specific date and we may not get one until next year.

Earlier this year, the game’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive, hinted at the GTA 6 release date in a press release.

According to Take-Two, the game is slated to arrive sometime between April 2024 and March 2025. The company says FY 2025 is a “highly anticipated year.”

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated this in comments made to VentureBeat. Zelnick says Take-Two is positioning its “business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025” and that he expects “record levels of operating performance” in fiscal 2025 which, again, stretches from April 2024 to March 2025.

In other words, it’s looking like the game will arrive by March, 2025, assuming it doesn’t get delayed. Rockstar is notorious for delaying games so an arrival in the spring of 2025 isn’t a given.

Leaker Tez2 claims we may see the game’s release for Windows lag behind the release date for consoles. That has unfortunately become a trend in recent years and it wouldn’t be the first Grand Theft Auto to see a delayed release on Windows.

While GTA 5 was released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on September 17th, 2013, but it didn’t arrive on Windows until April 14th, 2015.

Rockstar’s latest entry in the long-running GTA series will take place in a fictionalized version of Florida and will feature two protagonists.