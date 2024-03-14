If someone is annoying or harassing you on TikTok, you can block their account in a matter of seconds on iPhone, iPad, an Android device, or the web.

The first thing you need to do is turn on your device, be it an iPhone, Android, or a computer, and open up the TikTok application. Once you have it open, follow these instructions.

How to Block Someone on TikTok App

Go to the profile of the person you wish to block.

Tap on the three dots or the share arrow in the top right corner of their profile.

A menu will appear and you’ll want to select Block.

Once you tap on Block, you should get a message that says: “Block [insert account]? They will not be able to send you messages, see your posts, or find your profile. This doesn’t included extended scenarios like multi-host livestreams, duets posted by others, or group chats you both participate in. They will not be notified that you blocked them.”

You can now cancel or Block. Select Block and that will block the user.

How to Block Using the TikTok Website

If you primarily use TikTok through the browser on a device, the steps are similar.

Once you’ve navigated to TikTok’s website and logged in, follow these instructions:

Click on the profile of the person you want to block.

Click on the three dots icon located next to the follow button.

A menu will appear and select Block.

Click Block again to confirm.

How to Block Multiple TikTok Users at Once

You can also block multiple TikTok users at once. TikTok allows you to block up to 100 accounts at a time which can be extremely useful.

Here’s how to block several users at once using the app:

First, long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner of the screen. This will open a window of options.

Tap Manage multiple comments.

Select up to 100 comments.

Tap More.

Tap Block accounts.

How to Find Your TikTok Block List

If you want to take a look at your TikTok block list, you can check it very easily:

Simply go into the TikTok app.

Tap on Profile.

Tap the Menu button.

Tap Settings and Privacy.

Tap Blocked Accounts.

You’ll now see a list of the accounts you’ve blocked on TikTok.

How to Unblock Someone on TikTok

If you blocked someone by mistake, or you want to give a user a second chance, you can do that in a matter of seconds.

All you need to do is go to the person’s profile you want to unblock, tap the 3-dot icon in the top right, and the tap unblock. Follow the steps to unblock the account.