How to Buy Tax Exempt on Amazon

If you are eligible to buy things tax exempt in your state, you can sign up to buy tax exempt on Amazon. This is part of the Amazon Tax Exemption Program, or ATEP, which you can enroll in. You can use the wizard to do this, and you may want to sign up for a free Amazon Business account.

You can sign up for this without making an Amazon Business account, but you should consider signing up for one so that all of your business purchases are in one spot on Amazon. This will make it easier to track purchases for taxes, and you can use your current Amazon Prime or if you need it upgrade to Amazon Prime Business.

To do this, you need to know your tax exempt information and then you will need to spend a few minutes using the Amazon Tax Exempt Wizard to get setup.

Open the Wizard on Amazon. Choose your State. Pick your organization type or Choose to manually upload forms. Answer information about your organization. Fill out multiple choice questions to generate a tax exempt form. This will generate a tax exempt form.

Now you can review and sign the forms. If you already have a completed form, you can choose to upload that on step 3 of the process. It is a very quick and very painless process as long as you are qualified.

Once you use the wizard, you can see approval in as little as 15 minutes. In some cases, you will need to upload a document issued by your state, not a form that Amazon can generate for you. In those cases, an Amazon customer service representative will get back to you within 24 hours.

