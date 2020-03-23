Are you running into issues streaming Netflix at home with more people online in your house and neighborhood? You can limit your Netflix streaming quality and that should help you stream without buffering.

Read: How to Fix Netflix Problems

While there is some talk of Netflix lowering the quality for everyone, this is how you can limit your Netflix quality to use less data and avoid buffering at home or on your phone.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

There is a very good chance that you are on Auto, which chooses the best quality for your connection, but at this time, you may want to switch to Medium quality if you are having trouble streaming.

How to Change Netflix Quality Settings

You’ll need to check the settings on the Netflix website and you will also need to change settings in the app on your phone or tablet.

To control Netflix quality on your laptop or your smart TV, you need to login to the Netflix website on your phone or a computer.

Log in to your Netflix account Choose your Profile Click on your Profile in the upper right in the My Profile Section, Click on Playback Settings. Choose Medium or Low if you want lower quality settings.

The changes you choose will take up to eight hours to take effect. You can easily change this back to Auto or High later.

To change these settings on your iPhone, Android or iPad, you will need to go into the settings on your Netflix app.

Open the Netflix App. Choose a Profile. Tap on More or Menu. Choose App Settings. Tap on Cellular Data Usage to choose a lower quality.

Another option that you can use to avoid buffering, is to download movies or TV shows to your iPad or your tablet and then play them back later. This won’t use less data unless you choose low settings, but it can prevent buffering.