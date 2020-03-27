How to Change Your Zoom Background

You can change your Zoom background to hide a messy home office or to spice up your next video call with a fun picture or even a moving virtual background.

More than likely, you’ve already witnessed this fun Zoom trick while on a work call or when connecting with a friend over a virtual happy hour during the Coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve already covered the tips to make you look better on your next Zoom call, the essential video call accessories and tips for making work from home — work for you right now.

You can change your Zoom background on your computer or your mobile device, but you need to make sure that your computer has the right specifications.

It’s also worth noting that if you move around a lot, fidget or if you have kids or pets pop onto the call, it will break the appearance of the virtual background for a second or two.

You don’t need a green screen behind you for this to work, but if you want a better experience you might want to order a green screen on Amazon or B&H Photo.

You will need to download pictures or gifs to use on Zoom, but you can use almost any picture on your phone. We’ll show you how to use Zoom backgrounds and then give some advice on where to find backgrounds.

How to Change Zoom Background on Computer

You don’t need to be on a call to set this up. You can go into settings before you join a call and then you can see what the background looks like.

Open the Zoom app. Click on your profile in the upper right. Click on Settings or Preferences. Now Click on Virtual Background. You may see some options from Zoom, or you may see None. To add new options, click on the plus icon. From here you will be able to find photos you have saved on your computer. Once you add it, the image will default to your new virtual background. You may be prompted to download and install a component to make this work. If you are, accept the one time download. To choose a virtual background, click on the image you want to use. If you want to delete a photo, mouse over it and then click the x to delete it.

While you are on a call, you can click the up arrow next to the video options to go into virtual backgrounds to switch between your different virtual options.

How to Change Zoom Background on iPhone or Android

The process is a little different on your iPhone or Android, but still quite easy to do. If you want to set this up before you are in a meeting with other people, you can create a meeting and invite no one.

Open the Zoom app .

. Start or join a meeting .

. Tap on the three dots above More in the lower right.

above More in the lower right. Tap on Virtual Background .

. Choose the built-in one, or choose to upload a picture from your phone.

This is a simple option and one that you can change while you are in meetings.

You can find Zoom backgrounds online or you can upload your own photos. Behr, West Elm and other brands offer Zoom backgrounds, or you can search Google, Flickr or photo sites like Unsplash and Pexels.