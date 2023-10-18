If you recently upgraded to an iPhone 15 model from an older iPhone or a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, you may not know how to close apps. In this guide we’ll show you how to do it on an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If you moved to an iPhone 15 variant from a device with a physical navigation button, you’re probably very used to closing apps using said button. The iPhone 15 series doesn’t have a home button which means you need to use gestures to close applications.

This will take a little bit to get used to, but once you’ve done it a few times, you should be able to commit to gestures to memory and quickly close any apps that need it.

Apple only recommends closing apps if they become unresponsive. So if it won’t respond and becomes frozen, you’ll need to use gestures to restart it.

How to Close Apps on iPhone 15

In order to close apps on an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you need to pull up the App Switcher function. Here’s how you do that:

On the home screen or while you’re in an app, pull up from the bottom of your iPhone 15’s screen and hold for a second. Let go once you see the App Switcher and app cards While in the App Switcher, you can scroll through the applications that are open on your device by swiping to the left and to the right If you want to close an application, swipe up on an app card

That’s all there is to it. If your apps continue to cause problems, you’ll want to check out our list of fixes for common iPhone 15 problems for assistance.