10 Common iPhone 15 Problems & How to Fix Them

New iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro owners are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues. Fortunately, there are ways to fix many of these problems.

If you run into issues on your new iPhone, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem, or problems, before Apple pushes new iOS 17 software.

In this guide we’ll take you through fixes for some of the most common iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max problems.

Our list includes potential remedies for Wi-Fi issues, fixes for Bluetooth problems, and several other common iPhone problems.

Before you start messing around with your new iPhone’s settings, make sure your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is updated with the latest version of iOS 17.

New software always has the potential to fix bugs and performance issues. For more on the latest version of iOS 17, check out our guide.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Battery Life Problems

Most iPhone 15 users are getting excellent battery life right now. However, some owners are seeing the battery drain faster than it should.

If your iPhone 15’s battery suddenly starts draining faster than it normally does, take a look at our list of fixes for iPhone 15 battery life issues.

If the problems are really bad, you might be looking at a hardware issue. If that’s the case, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple customer service and/or take your iPhone 15 into an Apple Store.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Wi-Fi Problems

If you’re seeing slow Wi-Fi speeds and/or dropped Wi-Fi connections, here are some potential fixes that have worked for us and others in the past.

Before you start messing around with your phone’s settings, investigate the Wi-Fi connection causing problems. If you’re on your home Wi-Fi network, try restarting your router.

If you’re confident there aren’t issues with the router itself, check Down Detector and see if others with the same internet provider are having similar issues in your area.

If you can’t access the router your iPhone 15 is connected to, or if you’re positive the issue has nothing to do with your ISP/router, head into your iPhone 15’s Settings app.

Once you’re in there you’ll want to forget the Wi-Fi network you’re having issues with. Here’s how to do that:

In the Settings app, tap Wi-Fi

Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle

Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen. This will cause your iPhone to forget the Wi-Fi password so you’ll want to have that handy

Reconnect

If this doesn’t work, try resetting your iPhone 15’s Network Settings:

Go to your Settings app

Tap General

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Reset

Tap on Reset Network Settings

If none of those help, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide to Wi-Fi problems.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Bluetooth Problems

If your device is unable to connect to one or more of your Bluetooth devices, you’ll want to force your device to forget the Bluetooth connection that’s not working:

Go into the Settings app

Tap Bluetooth

Select the connection using the “i” in the circle

Tap “Forget this Device”

Try reconnecting to the Bluetooth device

If that doesn’t work, you can try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:

Go into your Settings app

Tap General

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Reset

Tap Reset Network Settings

You can also try reverting back to your iPhone 15’s factory default settings to see if that helps. This should only be done as a last resort. Here’s how to do it:

Head into Settings

Tap General

Tap Reset Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Reset

Tap Reset All Settings

Enter your passcode if you have one enabled

If none of these fixes work, you should contact Apple’s customer service. If the product you’re trying to connect to isn’t made by Apple, you may want to contact the company that makes the product and see if they have any remedies.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Charging Problems

Some iPhone 15 users are running into charging issues and most of the problems are related to wireless charging.

If you encounter an issue with wireless charging, you should try hard resetting your iPhone 15.

If you’re using an iPhone case to store credit cards or security passes, you’ll want to remove those before charging your phone. You also might try taking your case off and try charging your iPhone 15 that way.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Sound Problems

Your iPhone 15’s speakers should provide you with loud and crisp audio. If the sound starts to crackle or sound muffled, here are a few things you can try before getting in contact with Apple customer service.

First, try restarting your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro. If sound coming from the phone is still missing or distorted, make sure there isn’t debris blocking the speaker grille or your device’s USB-C port.

If you start noticing a sudden drop in call quality, restart your phone. You’ll also want to check the device’s receiver to make sure it’s not blocked by debris or your screen protector (if you have one). You can also try removing your case (if you’re using one) to see if that helps.

If your iPhone’s microphone suddenly stops working or starts randomly cutting out, try restarting your phone.

If the microphone is still busted, you can try restoring your device from a backup. If restoring doesn’t work, you’ll want to get in touch with Apple because you may have a hardware issue.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Cellular Data Problems

If your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro starts displaying a “No Service” symbol and you can’t connect to your cellular network, here are a few fixes to try.

First, make sure there isn’t an outage in your area. Check social media for reports and/or get into contact with your service provider on social media. You can also check Down Detector and see if others in your area are having similar issues.

If the issue is unrelated to a network outage, you’ll want to restart your phone and see if that fixes the issue. If that doesn’t work, try turning Airplane Mode on for 30 seconds before turning it off.

If you still can’t get it to work, you’ll want to try shutting off Cellular Data completely. To do that, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Settings app

Tap Cellular

Toggle Cellular Data to off

Leave it off for a minute and then toggle it back on

How to Fix iPhone 15 Activation Problems

If you’re setting up a iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, and you’re unable to activate it properly, here are a few things you can try.

First, make sure Apple’s systems are up and running. You can do that over on the company’s System Status page. If you see green next to iOS Device Activation, Apple’s services should be working normally.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re running the latest version iOS 17. If it’s still not working, try these fixes:

Make sure you have an active plan with your wireless carrier

Restart your phone

Check for a carrier settings update. Go into Settings > General > About. If an update is available, you’ll see a prompt to select OK or Update

If none of those work, get in contact with Apple or your service provider.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Face ID Problems

If you’re having issues with Face ID, here are a few things you can try.

First, make sure your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is running the latest version of iOS 17. If you’re running the latest version of iOS 17 and you’re still seeing issues, head into your Face ID settings.

Go to Settings

Head into Face ID & Passcode. Note that you’ll have to enter your passcode (if you have one) to gain access

Once there, make sure Face ID is setup on your phone and that all of the features you’re trying to use Face ID with are currently turned on.

If you’re having issues using your face to unlock your phone, make sure you’re actively looking at the screen.

If you constantly change your appearance, you might need to add an alternate appearance to Face ID. Here’s how to setup an alternate appearance:

Go to Settings

Tap Face ID & Passcode

Tap Set Up an Alternate Appearance

Make sure there isn’t debris (dirt, dust, etc) blocking your phone’s FaceTime camera. The FaceTime camera is located on the front of the phone.

If your phone isn’t registering your face when you’re setting up Face ID, make sure you’re scanning it in a well-lit room. You also might need to bring the iPhone closer to your face or bring it more level.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Overheating Problems

If your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is running hot, here are a few things you can try.

First, try removing your case (if you’re using one) and see if that helps. You’ll also want to try turning the phone off and back on. You can also try putting the phone into Airplane Mode.

You’ll also want to check out this guide to keeping your iPhone within acceptable operating temperatures. This will come in handy if you often use your iPhone in hot environments.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Missing 5G

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all support 5G connectivity. However, you need to be on a plan that supports 5G.

If you go into the Cellular section of your phone’s Settings app and you don’t notice any options for 5G, this isn’t a bug. It most likely means you aren’t on a 5G-enabled plan with your carrier. If that’s the case, you’ll only see “LTE” and “4G.”

In order to make use of your carrier’s 5G network, you’ll need to change/upgrade your plan. Before you do so, make sure 5G service is available in the areas you frequent most. Check the maps below for more information:

Downgrade iOS

If none of our fixes work, and you can’t wait for Apple to push the next version of iOS 17, you can try downgrading back to the previous version of iOS if the option is available. This could help improve your phone’s performance.

If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, take a look at our walkthrough.

Restore as New

If your iPhone 15’s problems are really bad, you can try restoring your phone as new. You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud. This should only be used as a last resort.

