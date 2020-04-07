Gaming
How to Find Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition in Stock
If you’re interested in buying the the Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition for $329.99, you’ll want to keep your eyes on stock as we push toward the game’s release.
Square Enix’s long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake is almost here and PlayStation 4 users around the world are gearing up for the game’s release on April 10th.
If you haven’t pre-ordered a copy yet you still have time to snag the pre-order bonuses. The game doesn’t go live until 12AM Eastern on April 10th. The standard and Deluxe versions are in stock at most retailers right now.
If you’re interested in buying the collectors edition, known as Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition, you might have some trouble finding it before the game arrives.
The Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition is the collector’s version of the game and for $329.99 you get a copy of the game, a pre-order bonus, all of the content from the Deluxe Edition, and a Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona.
It’s a huge investment, but it looks like it’s one many people are willing to make. The bundle is currently sold out on Square Enix’s store though you can put yourself on a waiting list and the company will let you know when stock is available.
You can also check resellers like eBay though you’ll probably have to pay a premium if you want the bundle on your doorstep in and around the release date.
If you live outside of the United States, you might be able to find the bundle in stock at a retailer like Amazon.
With all of that in mind, here’s how you can find Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition in stock if you live in the U.S. or another country.
If you live outside the United States, and you want to track stock, we highly recommend using a tracking site like NowInStock to do the heavy lifting. NowInStock lets you to easily track the stock without having to constantly visit retail websites.
To do this you’ll want to head over to NowInStock’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at the stock’s current status.
To utilize it best, you’ll want to setup an alert that will send you an email, text or browser notification whenever stock is available. Here’s how to do it:
- Register for a free account at NowInStock.
- Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.
- Go back to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake NowInStock page.
- Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.
- Add an item to track it.
Once you add the bundle, you’ll get a little menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.
If you live in the United States and you don’t want to wait for Square Enix to replenish its store (we don’t have any timeframe for the bundle’s return right now), you’ll have to buy the bundle via a reseller like eBay.
Right now you probably won’t be able to find the bundle for anything near $329.99. Most of the listings we’ve found are well over $329.99. In some cases, the price is well over $400.
We expect prices to dip a bit after the game’s release so you’ll want to monitor the prices on sites like eBay and Craigslist as we push away from the release date.
