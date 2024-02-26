If you want the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition, and you don’t want to pay more than retail price, you’ll want to pre-order if you can.

Elden Ring’s first major piece of DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is set to arrive on June 21st. It will take players from The Lands Between to the Land of Shadow.

Retailers are selling several different versions of the expansion including a standard edition, a Premium Bundle, and a Collector’s Edition.

The Collector’s Edition comes with the most bonus items, but it’s also the most expensive version of the DLC. By a long shot. It’s a huge investment, but the bundle’s contents might be worth it for a lot of people.

For $249.99 you get a Shadow of the Erdtree expansion code voucher (Base game not included), Messmer the Impaler Figure (46 CM), a Physical Artbook (40 pages), a Digital Original Soundtrack, and a pre-order bonus (Ring of Miquella Bonus Gesture).

Bandai Namco, the game’s publisher, says quantities of the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s edition are limited. Unsurprisingly, stock is starting to vanish in some regions.

If you don’t want to pay more than retail price for the bundle, and you manage to find it in stock, you should put in a pre-order.

If it’s sold out in your region, or you’re simply not ready to buy yet, you’ll want to track its stock.

How to Find Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition in Stock

One option is to track stock manually.

Unfortunately, because the bundle is exclusive to the Bandai Namco store, you can’t use popular trackers like NowInStock, Zoolert, or StockInformer to track it.

Instead, interested buyers will need to manually check for stock at Bandai Namco’s store. The Collector’s Edition is still available to pre-order in the United States, but it’s listed as temporarily unavailable in some regions.

We may see Bandai Namco restock the bundle, but that’s not guaranteed.

If the bundle is unavailable in your region, and you’re sick of waiting, you can find it on resale sites though you’ll almost certainly need to pay more than the MSRP.

Resellers are already selling the bundle for $450+. While expensive, this is an option if you want the Collector’s Edition on your doorstep on June 21st.

