Shadow of the Erdtree: Which Edition to Buy?

FromSoftware’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion is up for pre-order. There are several versions on sale and today we want to help you pick the right one for your interest level and budget.

The wait is over and FromSoftware’s finally outlined Elden Ring’s first major expansion in detail. Shadow of the Erdtree is set to arrive on June 21st and it will take players from the Lands Between to the Land of Shadow.

Players can expect new weapons, equipment, weapon skills and magic as well as new enemies, boss encounters and plot lines that continue the game’s intriguing story.

Unsurprisingly, FromSoftware’s publisher Bandai Namco is going all out and there are several versions of the DLC up for pre-order right now.

Some versions include the base game and the DLC while some only include Shadow of the Erdtree. The DLC requires the base version of Elden Ring to play.

In this guide we’re focused on the editions/bundles sans the base game. In other words, all of the editions below require you to have a copy of Elden Ring.

Shadow of the Erdtree comes in three flavors: a standard edition, a Premium Bundle, and a Collector’s Edition which, in addition to being scarce, will set you back a ton of cash.

If you decide to buy Shadow of the Erdtree, you’ll want to pick the right edition. Each has its pros and cons. In this guide we’ll walk you through each and make some recommendations.

Shadow of the Erdtree

The cheapest option is also the one with the least amount of additional content.

For $39.99 you can simply buy a copy of Shadow of the Erdtree. For that price you get the expansion plus a bonus item if you pre-order.

The Shadow of the Ertree pre-order bonus is a new gesture for your character. It’s called the Ring of Miquella Bonus Gesture.

So who should opt for the his version? This is the version most people should buy. It’s the least expensive option and it’s the oe for those who don’t want/need bonus content or collectibles.

Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle

If you want a little more from your order, consider buying the the Shadow of the Erdtree Premium bundle.

For $49.99 you get a copy of the DLC, a digital art book, the pre-order bonus, and a digital soundtrack bonus content for the expansion. For many people, the extra $10 will be worth it. For many others, it won’t.

If you’re a huge fan of Soulsborne games and/or Elden Ring, this might be the version to buy.

Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition

And finally there’s an extremely expensive Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition is a Bandai Namco store exclusive and it will set you back $259.99.

Here’s what you get:

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion code voucher (Base game not included)

Messmer the Impaler Figure (46 CM)

Physical Artbook (40 pages)

Digital Original Soundtrack

Pre-Order Bonus

Given its hefty price, this edition should, in most cases, only be bought by collectors and huge fans of FromSoftware games.

It’s worth noting that Bandai Namco says there are limited quantities of this bundle. We don’t know how many it has on offer, but you can expect a sell out before the DLC’s release in June.

If you want this version, you’ll want to put in a pre-order ASAP. If you don’t, you may have to shell out quite a bit of money for it.

If it sells out, you’ll find it on sites like eBay and Craigslist, but you probably won’t be able to find it for anything close to retail price.

In fact, resellers are already selling it for $450+.

