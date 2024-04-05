How to Fix Most AirTag Problems

If you recently ran into problems with an AirTag, we want to help you fix said issue. These troubleshooting tips should alleviate the issue and help you avoid a visit with Apple support.

The most common AirTag issues are connection issues and battery problems. We’ve heard about others, but these are the ones we see and hear about the most.

If you’re experiencing one of these problems, or another issue with your AirTag, try one of the fixes below.

Update Your iPhone & AirTag

First, make sure your iPhone is up to date with the latest iOS software. This will also help keep the AirTag updated with Apple’s latest software.

You can find the newest version of iOS for your device in the Settings app. Tap General, then tap Software Update. If software is available, follow the prompts.

Apple periodically releases new software for the AirTag and the accessory depends on your iPhone to update. Make sure your AirTag(s) is in Bluetooth range of your iPhone.

This is how software updates are delivered to AirTags. There is no way to manually install an update.

In order to make sure your AirTags are running the latest software, you need to perform a quick check on your iPhone:

Open the Find My App.

Tap on Items.

Select the AirTag.

Tap the name of the AirTag.

The latest firmware is 2.0.73.

Reset Your AirTag

If the latest software doesn’t have any effect, you should try resetting the AirTag. This will typically resolve most issues with the device.

To reset an AirTag:

Push down on the steel battery cover of the AirTag.

Rotate counterclockwise until the cover stops rotating.

Now, remove the cover and the battery.

Replace the battery.

Push down on the battery until you hear a sound.

After the sound stops, repeat the process four more times, removing and replacing the battery, then pressing down on the battery until you hear a sound.

The fifth sound will be different from the four others and it means the AirTag is now ready to pair.

Now, replace the cover by aligning the three tabs on the cover with the three slots on the AirTag.

Push down on the cover.

Rotate the cover clockwise until it stops rotating.

Now, check and see if the issues have dissipated. If not, move onto the following steps.

Check Your Apple ID

An AirTag relies on your Apple ID/iCloud account to sync. If something is amiss with your Apple ID, it won’t work properly.

If you’re having trouble, check and make sure you’re properly logged into the Apple account you use on your iPhone. If not, sign back in.

You can also try logging in and out of your account and see if that resolves the issue you’re experiencing.

Check Find My

You use the Find My app to locate your AirTags. Make sure Find My is enabled on your iPhone and any other Apple device you’re trying to view your AirTags on.

Turn On Two-Factor Authentication

If you run into an issue while trying to setup a new AirTag, it may be related to device security. You will need to ensure your iCloud account has two-factor authentication toggled on.

Here’s how to ensure two-factor authentication is toggled on on an iPhone:

Enter the Settings app.

Tap your name at the top.

Tap Sign-In & Security.

On this screen, ensure two-factor authentication is on.

Reset All Settings

If none of those solutions work, try resetting all of the settings on your iPhone. This doesn’t delete any data, it simply restores your iPhone’s settings to their defaults.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap General.

Scroll down and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

Enter your passcode if you have one.

Replace the Battery

You can also try replacing the AirTag’s battery.

If you don’t have a replacement lying around, they are available at retailers like Amazon.

Once you’ve acquired a replacement CR2032 battery, manually swap out the old battery for the new one. Here’s how you do that:

Find the battery cover: The AirTag is designed to be tamper-proof so the battery compartment is hidden under the polished stainless steel cover on the back.

The AirTag is designed to be tamper-proof so the battery compartment is hidden under the polished stainless steel cover on the back. Pop open the cover: Place your thumb on either side of the cover and firmly press down. While holding the cover down, twist it counter-clockwise until it stops. You might need a coin or another flat object with an edge to help you pry the cover open.

Place your thumb on either side of the cover and firmly press down. While holding the cover down, twist it counter-clockwise until it stops. You might need a coin or another flat object with an edge to help you pry the cover open. Remove the old battery: Once the cover is open, you’ll see the old battery. Remove it.

Once the cover is open, you’ll see the old battery. Remove it. Insert the new battery: Put your new CR2032 battery in the compartment, with the positive (+) side facing up. You should hear a small chime which means the AirTag is connected.

Put your new CR2032 battery in the compartment, with the positive (+) side facing up. You should hear a small chime which means the AirTag is connected. Close the cover: Line up the tabs on the cover with the slots on the AirTag body. Press down firmly and twist the cover clockwise until it clicks shut.

In a lot of cases, a battery swap will resolve issues with the AirTag.