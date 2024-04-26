How to Fix One of the Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update’s Most Annoying Issues

Bethesda’s Fallout 4 next-gen update is causing problems for Xbox and PlayStation owners and today we want to help gamers solve one of the more annoying issues with the patch.

Shortly after Bethesda deployed the update, we started seeing complaints about the game crashing almost immediately upon startup. After we downloaded the update on an Xbox Series X, we ran into the problem ourselves.

The intro played, in a very janky way we might add, and as soon as we got to the main menu we got sent to the dashboard. Undeterred, we tried to start the game up again and the same thing happened.

We then went into troubleshooting mode and quickly figured out the fix. If Fallout 4 isn’t loading up properly on your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5 after the next-gen update, here’s what you need to do.

Before you try anything else, you’ll want to update all of the game’s DLC expansions. There are six Fallout 4 DLC packs in total:

Automatron

Wasteland Workshop

Far Harbor

Contraptions Workshop

Vault-Tec Workshop

Nuka World

The updates for these DLC packs range in size from a few hundred megabytes to 1GB+ so you’ll need free space on your internal or external hard drive.

Once the DLC packs have been updated, try running Fallout 4 again. This time, the game should work and the main menu will look like it does in the screenshot from our Xbox Series X above.

If you’re still having trouble loading the game normally, you’ll want to hunt around for other potential fixes.

We recommend reinstalling the game and all of the DLC’s which, while time consuming, may alleviate the issue. You can also try hard resetting your console.