Fix: iPhone Wireless Charging Not Working

Wirelessly charging an iPhone is awesome if the feature works properly. Unfortunately, users often have problems with it. In this guide we’ll help you work out your iPhone’s wireless charging problems, hopefully in a matter of minutes.

If your iPhone suddenly won’t cooperate with your wireless charger, there’s no need to panic or return either device. Not yet at least.

Most wireless charging issues can be solved manually with a little bit of time and effort. This walkthrough will help you diagnose the issue and hopefully, get it fixed.

We’ll start with a few basic checks to perform before moving onto more in depth solutions.

Check the Power

First, check and make sure the wireless charger you’re using has juice.

Ensure the charger is securely plugged into a working outlet. Many wireless chargers have LED indicators to show if they’re receiving power.

Check the Cables

Next, you’ll want to make sure it’s not an issue with a cable.

Try charging your iPhone with a different cable, adapter, and/or outlet. If the device successfully charges, you’ll know it’s a problem with the wireless charger.

Check Alignment

Wireless chargers have specific charging zones so you need to make sure your iPhone is correctly aligned for it to charge properly. You may need to refer to your charger’s manual for the precise placement.

Remove Case

If you’re using a case on your iPhone, try removing it. Some cases may interfere with the wireless charging process.

Remove the case and put the iPhone, sans case, on the charger and see if that helps.

Check for Debris

There might be dust or dirt on your iPhone’s charging point or the wireless charger pad itself. This has the potential to disrupt the connection.

Try cleaning the iPhone’s charging port and the surface of the charger and see if that resolves the issue.

Restart iPhone

Often times, simply restarting the iPhone can solve these issues. Power the iPhone off, wait a minute, and power it on before trying again.

You may also want to try hard resetting your iPhone. If you don’t know how to force an iPhone, see our guide for more.

Update iPhone

Next, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS.

Reset Network Settings

If that doesn’t work, you can try resetting your iPhone’s network settings.

Open up the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap on Reset Network Settings.

Try the charger again.

Restore iPhone

Some users have had success restoring their iPhone as new. This should only be used as a last resort.

You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud. This should only be used as a last resort.

If none of these fixes work, you might have a hardware issue on your hands. If you think it might be a hardware issue, you have two options: