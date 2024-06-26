How to Fix Two Annoying Shadow of the Erdtree Bugs

While a ton of attention has been given to Shadow of the Erdtree’s difficulty, there are other issues plaguing the game and we want to provide players with a couple of fixes while we wait for the DLC’s next update.

In the days since Shadow of the Erdtree’s release, we’ve been tracking issues plaguing the expansion.

The good news is we haven’t heard about any widespread issues unless you count the DLC’s difficulty which has just been addressed with a Calibration update.

There are, however, some less talked about issues with the DLC including frame rate problems and an issue getting into the DLC’s play area known as the Land of Shadow.

Fortunately, Bandai Namco/FromSoftware have acknowledged these issues and they’ve provided fixes for players running into them.

Can’t Access Shadow of the Erdtree Fix

First off, as a reminder, in order to access Shadow of the Erdtree you need to defeat Mohg, The Lord of Blood at the Mohgwyn Palace. The entrance to the DLC is located in Mohgwyn Palace.

Some players are reporting issues interacting with the Cocoon which is necessary to leave the base game and enter the Land of Shadow.

If your character was already at the alter when you installed the DLC and booted the game for the first time after installing it, you need to leave the area once and come back.

At that point, you should be able to access the DLC.

Shadow of the Erdtree Frame Rate Fix (PC Only)

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco have also acknowledged “a bug where the raytracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions.” This can affect on the game’s frame rate.

If you’re experiencing frame rate issues, check in the System > Graphics Settings > Raytracing Quality settings from the title menu or in-game menu.

Once there, check and see if it has been unintentionally set to On. Once it’s set to Off, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

Bandai Namco says other balance adjustments and bug fixes are planned for a future patch so keep an eye out for a new version.