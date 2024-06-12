Two Things Elden Ring Players Must Do Before Shadow of the Erdtree Arrives

We’ve already gone through things you should do before Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree arrives, but there are two things you must do in order to play the expansion when it drops next week.

Ahead of the DLC’s release date, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has reminded players there are specific bosses they need to beat in the main game in order to access Shadow of the Erdtree’s content.

Shadow of the Erdtree is locked behind two optional bosses. One is Mohg, Lord of Blood, who is located in the far reaches of the game’s map. Players fight him in Mohgwyn Palace.

The entrance to Shadow of the Erdtree’s Land of Shadow is in Mohg’s fight arena. It’s a large cracked cocoon with a withered arm hanging from it.

Mohgwyn Palace is located beneath Caelid though accessing it isn’t easy.

It’s only accessible from a gateway teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield or by using the Pureblood Knight’s Medal which is given to the player at the end of White Mask Varré’s questline.

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki says players must also have beaten Starscourge Radahn to access the DLC. He’s also an optional boss located in Redmane Castle in Caelid.

Shadow of the Erdtree is currently up for pre-order ahead of its release on June 21st.

Those that already own Elden Ring can choose between a standard version ($39.99), a Premium Bundle ($49.99) which includes the expansion and the Shadow of the Erdtree Artbook & Soundtrack, or an expensive Collector’s Edition.