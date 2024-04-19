How to Force Restart or Hard Reset Galaxy S20

If your Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra suddenly locks up, you will likely need to perform a hard reset, also known as a force restart.

Lockups and freezes are among the most common problems impacting the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2024.

In order to get the device working again, Galaxy S20 users should perform a hard reset. This process simulates a battery pull. It won’t delete any of the data stored on board.

Here’s how to hard reset a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra. You may want to memorize these steps so you can quickly do this anytime your phone’s screen freezes.

How to Hard Reset or Force Restart Galaxy S20

If can’t restart the phone normally, you need to perform a specific button combination in order to force it to restart:

Press and hold the Side button and Volume down button until the screen goes dark then release. It should take around 15 seconds for the screen to go dark.

Let the device power back on and see if the problem is resolved.

If your Galaxy S20 doesn’t boot up normally afterward, plug it into a charger and let it charge for a little bit. Now try powering it on again.

If your device’s touchscreen is locking up on a fairly regular basis, try resetting all of the device’s settings to their factory defaults. You can do that in settings.

You should also update the applications on your device, install the latest Android software, or investigate other potential solutions.

In most cases, these issues are caused by software glitches, but there’s always a chance they are the sign of a larger issue. If the fix below doesn’t work, you should get in contact with Samsung support or your carrier.