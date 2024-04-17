How to Force Restart or Hard Reset Galaxy S21

If your Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen freezes, and you can restart the phone normally, you’ll need to perform a hard reset, also known as a force restart, to fix the issue.

Touchscreen lockups and freezes are some of the most common problems plaguing Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users in 2021.

In most cases, the issue is simply a glitch and completely unrelated to the device’s hardware. However, if the problem occurs frequently, it may be indicative of a much larger issue.

If this process doesn’t work for you, and you can’t find another manual fix, you’ll want to contact customer support at Samsung or your carrier to weigh your options.

Hard resetting your Galaxy S21 doesn’t wipe any data from the phone, it simply forces the phone to restart. It simulates pulling the devices battery.

Here’s how to fix a frozen Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra.

How to Hard Reset or Force Restart Galaxy S21

If your Galaxy S21’s screen is frozen, and you can’t use the standard restart procedure, you need to perform a specific button combination:

Press and hold the Power button and Volume down button until the screen goes dark then release. It should take around 15 seconds for the screen to go dark.

Let the device power back on and see if the problem is resolved.

If your phone doesn’t boot up normally after following these steps, plug it into a charger and let it charge for a little bit. Now try powering it on again.

If your Galaxy S21’s touchscreen is locking up on a semi-regular basis, try resetting all of the device’s settings to their factory defaults. You can do that in settings.

You should also update your applications, install the latest Android software, or investigate other potential solutions.

Again, if the problems persist, speak with a Samsung or carrier customer service rep and see if they can help you alleviate the problem.