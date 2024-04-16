How to Force Restart or Hard Reset Galaxy S22

If your Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra’s touchscreen suddenly becomes unresponsive, there’s no need to panic. A simple hard reset, also known as a force restart, should resolve the issue.

Owners of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 models have run into an assortment of issues this year and we’ve seen lots of complaints about unresponsive screens.

In most cases, this isn’t the sign of a larger hardware issue. It’s more than likely a glitch with the software that can be resolved in seconds.

That being said, if this process doesn’t work for you, and you can’t find another manual fix, you’ll want to contact customer support.

If your Galaxy S22 locks up, and you’re unable to scroll or swipe, a hard reset should work. This process only takes a few seconds and it should return your device to a normal state.

Hard resetting the device doesn’t wipe any data from your phone, it simply forces the phone to restart.

Here’s what you need to do to fix a frozen Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra.

How to Hard Reset or Force Restart Galaxy S22

If your Galaxy S22’s screen is frozen, and you’re unable to restart the device normally, you need to perform a specific button combination:

Press and hold the Power button and Volume down button until the screen goes dark then release. It should take around 15 seconds for the screen to go dark.

Let the device power back on and see if the problem is resolved.

If your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t boot up normally, try putting it on a charger and let it charge for a little bit. Now try powering it on again.

If your device’s touchscreen is locking up on a regular basis, you should try resetting all of the device’s settings to their factory defaults. You can do that in settings.

You should also update your applications, install the latest Android software, or investigate other potential solutions.

If the problems persist, you may need to speak with a Samsung or carrier customer service rep and see if they have a solution for your issues.