How to Install the iOS 18 Beta on Your iPhone for Free

Apple’s iOS 18 beta is live for developers, but anyone with a compatible iPhone can install the software right now for free. In this guide, we’ll show you how to do it.

Once upon a time, Apple’s developer betas required iPhone users to have a paid developer account in order to install the software. That’s not the case anymore.

So if you want to try out iOS 18’s features and test it for issues, you don’t have to wait for the public iOS 18 beta to arrive this summer.

Before you dive into these instructions, make sure you’ve got a compatible iPhone and an Apple ID at the ready.

You should also take time to prepare for the installation. At the very least, you’ll want to backup all of your iPhone’s files just in case something goes wrong.

Once you’ve got that all handled, it’s time to install the iOS 18 beta.

How to Install the iOS 18 Beta for Free

Open up the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap Software Update. From here, you should see a “Beta Updates” option underneath “Automatic updates”. If not, it’s because your iPhone needs to be running iOS 16.4 or higher in order to see it. Select Beta Updates and tap “iOS 18 Developer Beta.” If you need to change your Apple ID, you can do that below. Tap Back. Tap Update Now.

Once you tap Update Now, the installation process will begin. It could take quite awhile given iOS 18’s size so you’ll need to remain patient.

After the installation is complete, your iPhone will be on iOS 18 beta.

In the weeks ahead, Apple will release new versions of the beta and you will install these updates the same way.