iOS 18 Officially Supports These iPhone Models

As expected, Apple’s new iOS 18 operating system supports all iOS 17-powered models though some features will be limited to newer iPhones.

Apple today confirmed iOS 18, the next operating system for iPhone. Alongside the update’s new features, the company also confirmed the devices that will get the upgrade in the fall.

In the buildup to WWDC 2024, we heard iOS 18 would be compatible with the same models as iOS 17 and that’s indeed the case. This means the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will all make the move.

Devices that didn’t make the move to iOS 17 (iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus) will obviously remain on iOS 16.

Here is the full list of iOS 18 eligible iPhones:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Owners of these models are also eligible to download the iOS 18 beta. The beta arrives today for developers giving users a chance to test the operating system’s new features and send Apple feedback about bugs and performance issues.

While older iPhones will get access to iOS 18, some of the software’s AI features are limited to newer iPhone models like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The final version of iOS 18 will land in the fall. We expect it to arrive in September alongside Apple’s new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.