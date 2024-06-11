The Madden 25 release date lands on August 16th, but there are ways to play the game before that.

One way to play Madden 25 early is by pre-ordering a copy of the game. You’ll need to buy a specific edition and it costs a lot more than a standard copy.

If you buy the Madden 25 Deluxe edition or the MVP Bundle, you’ll get access to the game three days before it officially lands on shelves.

You can also play the game early if you subscribe to EA Play. The EA Play trial has some limits and you should be aware of those before you subscribe.

In this guide we’ll help you start playing Madden 25 early on your platform of choice when it drops for consoles and PC’s this summer.

How to Play Madden 25 Early

If you buy the Madden 25 Deluxe edition or MVP Bundle, you get access to the full version of the game on August 13th.

These bundles are more expensive than the $69.99 Standard edition so you’ll want to weigh your options before purchasing one of them.

If you subscribe to EA Play, you can start playing the game three days early as well. The trial is free for subscribers, but there are limitations which we’ll detail below.

EA Play is $5.99 a month or $39.99 a year and it includes trials for a number of EA games. The price also includes access to the EA Play Vault of games which are full length.

EA also offers Play Pro which is an upgrade membership with additional perks. It costs $16.99 per month or $119.99 for the entire year.

EA Play subscribers can play the full game early for free, but the trial only lasts for 10 hours. This lets you try the game out to see if you like the game enough to buy a copy.

It’s not a way for you to play Madden 25 for an unlimited amount of time or replace the full version of the game.