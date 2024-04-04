Here’s How to Reset an AirTag

Resetting an AirTag works a lot differently than it does on other Apple products. The process is a bit tricky and we’ll show you how to properly do it here in this guide.

There are a few reasons why you might want to reset an AirTag. The first is if you bought or received a used AirTag from another user.

An AirTag can only be associated with one Apple ID. So if you got your AirTag from another user, you need to ensure they removed their Apple ID from the AirTag.

If the previous user removed their Apple ID from the accessory while out of Bluetooth range of the AirTag, then you have to reset it before you can use it with your iPhone.

A reset may also solve an issue you’ve been experiencing with the AirTag. It’s not a guaranteed fix, but it’s worth trying if you can’t find a solution.

How to Reset an AirTag

Push down on the steel battery cover of the AirTag. Rotate counterclockwise until the cover stops rotating. Remove the cover and the battery. Replace the battery. Push down on the battery until you hear a sound. After the sound stops, repeat the process four more times, removing and replacing the battery, then pressing down on the battery until you hear a sound. The fifth sound will be different from the four others and it means the AirTag is now ready to pair. Now, replace the cover by aligning the three tabs on the cover with the three slots on the AirTag. Push down on the cover. Rotate the cover clockwise until it stops rotating.

It’s a little time consuming, but once you get the hang of it you should be good to go for the future.