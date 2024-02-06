How to Reset Apple Vision Pro Passcode

Don’t forget your Apple Vision Pro passcode otherwise you’ll have to jump through some hoops in order to retrieve it.

During setup, the Vision Pro will ask users to input a passcode to help prevent unwanted access to the device. Users can also set up Optic ID, the device’s version of Face ID, in lieu of a passcode, but a passcode is required in some instances.

If a Vision Pro user forgets the passcode, the steps to retrieve it are a much bigger hassle than finding it on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple says Vision Pro users who forget their passcode will either have to bring the device into an Apple Store or mail the device into AppleCare support in order to unlock the device.

At that point, Apple will erase the contents on the device and reset it.

This is obviously a huge pain point, especially for those who live in an area devoid of an Apple Store. Those users will be required to mail the device in.

For now, this is the only way to gain access to the device.

It’s unclear if Apple will add an on-device method to reset a Vision Pro passcode down the road, but that would obviously be a welcomed change.