How to Take a Slofie on iPhone

“What’s a Slofie?” The slow-motion selfie is a short video that Apple introduced with the iPhone 11 in 2019, and that is appearing in a ton of commercials and ads. This guide will show you how to take a slofie and how to get a similar slow-motion selfie feature on older iPhones.

Officially, you can only take a slofie on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but with some apps, you can slow down selfie videos to a degree on older phones, just know it won’t be the same quality as a Slofie on the iPhone 11 or newer.

How to Take a Slofie

Everything you need to take a slow-motion selfie is already on your iPhone 11 or newer. If you have an older model you will need to download an app. We’ll start with taking a Slofie on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro.

Open the Camera app. Switch to the Front-Facing or Selfie Camera. Tap on Slo-Mo, or swipe to it. Tap the record button and start moving or let the wind blow your hair. Tap the button again to stop recording.

Now you’ve taken a slow-motion selfie. You can edit it to auto fix lighting and color, choose the start and stop points and adjust when the slow-motion starts and stops.

Tap on your video in the bottom corner or Open the photos app and tap on it. Tap Edit. Use the sliders to change how long the clip is. Use the inner sliders to change when slow-motion starts and stops. The farther spaced dotted lines are where the slow-motion is. Tap Done when you’re happy with the results.

You can also do the same video edits as with other videos on iOS 13 and above. This includes auto fixing the video, cropping and applying filters.

How to Take a Slow Motion Selfie on an Older iPhone

If you don’t have the latest iPhone, you can still take a slow-motion selfie without upgrading. You will need to download an app, you’ll need to settle for less slow motion and unless you buy an in-app purchase some features are going to be limited.

Download Slo-Mo Video from the app store. Open the app. Tap Record new video. Switch to the front camera. Tap on Record. Move or let the action happen. Tap Use Video. Use the slider at the bottom to adjust the speed down. Click save.

If you want to record a longer slow-motion selfie or if you want to speed up your clip, you will need to buy an in-app purchase of $2.99 for enhanced slow-motion controls or to leave a review to speed up the clip.

