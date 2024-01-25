2024 has not been kind to workers in the tech sector with thousands of layoffs in January and more to come. If you work in tech, or you’re simply curious about all of the movement, there are ways to track tech layoffs as they occur.

January has been nothing short of a bloodbath for employees in the technology industry with layoffs impacting startups and massive conglomerates alike.

Most recently, Microsoft laid off 1900 people in its gaming division, a move that impacts brand names like Activision Blizzard, the company responsible for game like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo.

Major players like Google, eBay, Riot Games, TikTok, and Amazon let thousands of workers go. Unfortunately, the trend isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Whether it’s for financial reasons, the emergence of AI, or both, we’ll almost certainly continue to see workers lose their jobs at companies big and small. It’s disheartening to say the least.

It’s such a mess that Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says employees are texting him to “try to find out if they might be impacted.”

In light of that, we want to show you how to track tech layoffs around the United States and around the world. The data is readily available and it sheds a ton of light on an industry being ravaged in the new year.

How to Track Tech Layoffs

The first and most obvious way to track layoffs in tech is by simply following the news cycle. Every day it seems like we see a breaking news headline from an outlet like Bloomberg or The Wall Street Journal pass along grim news.

If you’ve been impacted, or you’re worried that it may happen to you, we recommend following media sites and reporters that cover business, and tech, on Twitter/X, on your RSS feed, or by subscribing to these websites for the latest news.

Media companies have also been caught up in the whirlwind and major publications like the Los Angeles Times have laid off business reporters in 2024. That being said, there are still loads of intrepid reporters and bloggers covering this downturn.

There are also dedicated websites that track the latest cuts. They detail everything from the companies involved, to the percentage of the company impacted, and to the exact number of employees let go.

In some cases, these sites also list off the employees impacted by the changes. From lower-level employees to high-profile executives, no one’s been immune.

Perhaps the best way to track tech layoffs is via a site called Layoffs.fyi. The website features an extremely detailed chart that covers latest layoffs at companies around the world.

You can quickly see the number of employees laid off, the location of the company, the industry the company is part of, and charts showing layoffs over time.

You can also get a detailed history by clicking a tab with the year. In 2024, the site says 82 companies (there are surely more) have already laid off 23,670 employees. The scale is immense and, again, that number will almost certainly grow.

In an effort to help workers impacted get on their feet, the site also provides Google Documents with their contact information. These docs include their LinkedIn profiles, personal websites, roles, and experience.

Layoffs.fyi is just one of several sites tracking this information. There are others like Trueup.io.

Trueup.io includes additional information like the number of open tech jobs, info about tech stocks, and the status of big companies in terms of hiring new employees.

Reporters and sites like these are the bearers of bad news, but they’re essential resources in an economy that’s clearly struggling as we push into the year.