Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have started shipping out to customers in the United States and countries around the world. If you’ve ordered a new iPhone, here’s how to check and see if your order has shipped.

If you ordered an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, and you were lucky enough to get release day delivery on September 22nd, your order has probably started to move toward your doorstep.

Right now, if you check Apple’s website, you may notice that your order says “Preparing to Ship.” That doesn’t mean your order hasn’t shipped already and there’s a workaround if you want to plan your Friday around the delivery. In some cases, the delivery may require a signature.

It’s possible to get a much more detailed timeline for your iPhone 15 order through the UPS app or website. If your order is coming via FedEx, you can also check for more information.

By following a few simple steps, you can track your device all the way up to its delivery without having to use Apple’s website. Apple’s website typically doesn’t update until we get closer to the release date.

How to Track Your iPhone 15 Order

If you live in the United States, there’s a very good chance your iPhone 15 is coming via UPS delivery. In order to check and see if your order has shipped, you’ll want to head over to the UPS website and enroll in UPS My Choice if you haven’t enrolled already.

UPS My Choice is free and it’s essential if you get a lot of your deliveries via the carrier as it allows you to more accurately track packages.

Using UPS My Choice, you can input and save your address so that you can see your incoming packages. Once you’ve done that, you can check for your iPhone 15 order via the UPS website or UPS app. We recommend using the app, but the website works too.

If for whatever reason you don’t see the order popup, you can manually input your iPhone 15 tracking number or your phone number (if you don’t have a tracking number yet) into the website or app.

On the UPS website, you can use the “Track By Reference Number” feature. It’s located in the menu on the right side of the page. In the UPS app, you can find the “Enter a Tracking Number” option in the “My Packages” section.

If you’re successful, you should be able to track your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro to your doorstep. You’ll get a delivery date and potential delivery time.

If you won’t be home when the carrier plans to delivery your new iPhone, you’ll need to make arrangements which you can do through the app or website.

If you can’t find your shipment through UPS, there’s a chance it’s getting delivered via FedEx. FedEx offers similar options through its website and app. We recommend making a login if you haven’t done so already.

From there, you’ll want to select “All Tracking Services” from the “Tracking” drop down menu. You can then input your tracking number if you have one. If you don’t, select “Track by Reference” and you’ll want to input the phone number attached to the order.

If you’re using the app, open it up, make sure you’re logged in (you may need to attach an address to your profile) and use the Search/Track option located on the home page of the app.

It may show that your iPhone 15 has left China, it may show it being held somewhere, or, in some cases, it may not show anything at all.

Keep in mind, even if your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro arrives in your area before Friday, you probably won’t get your shipment early. Your carrier will likely hold your shipment until Friday.

For more information about iPhone 15 stock and how to find the model you want, check out our guide.