How to Watch and Stream Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Live

For the first time in over a year, Conor McGregor will jump in the Octagon and fight “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone. In this guide we’ll show you how to watch the Conor McGregor fight, which is UFC 264, and that includes how to stream the UFC event live in the US, UK and elsewhere.

You don’t need cable, or to go to a bar to watch the McGregor vs Cowboy fight this weekend, although that’s not a bad idea either. Instead, you’ll just need a good internet connection and ESPN+. If you really want, you can even watch this on your iPhone or Android, but we recommend watching it on the big screen.

The Conor McGregor fight (UFC 264) is February 18th in Las Vegas

Preliminary rounds start at 3:15 PM PT (6:15 ET)

The main card starts around 7:00 PM PT (5 AM UK time)

Stream the big fight live in HD exclusively on ESPN+

How to Watch or Stream McGregor vs Cowboy Live Without Cable

The contest will be McGregor’s first time back in the Octagon since he was defeated by Khabib in October of 2018, and the Irishman will be taking on the veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone who holds a record of 36 wins and 13 defeats.

Instead of a traditional UFC PPV event or being shown on Showtime, the Conor McGregor fight is streaming exclusively on the new ESPN+ platform. This means you have to be a subscriber to ESPN+ AND buy the ESPN+ PPV (pay-per-view) event.

ESPN+ is just $4.99 per month, or you can buy an annual pass

The PPV fight costs an additional $64.99 for new or existing ESPN+ subscribers

New members can BUNDLE both ESPN+ and the McGregor UFC fight by signing up for a year-long ESPN+ subscription for only $84.98

Those in other regions like the UK can also use BT Sports

Basically, you have to pay at least $4.99 for access to ESPN+ and then pay for the UFC PPV fight itself, which recently went up in price. It certainly isn’t cheap so you might want to grab a few friends and have them pitch-in. We recommend signing up for the ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle for just $85, which is a pretty steep discount and gets you access to ESPN+ for an entire year.

And while most people are jumping on ESPN+ for the right, having a subscription actually gives you a lot of other content. You get access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights all year long, original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, classic fights, plus tons of other sports content in general.

ESPN+ Supported Devices?

The new ESPN+ service works on almost all major products, services, and platforms. Subscribers can watch ESPN+ in the “ESPN+ tab” of the latest version of the ESPN App, on the web. Here’s a list of the popular options.

iPhone, iPad, AppleTV (Generation 3 & 4)

Android phones & tablets

All Roku devices

Chromecast

FireTV

Xbox One & Playstation 4

Oculus Go

Samsung connected TVs

and many other smart TVs

McGregor vs Cowboy ESPN+ PPV Problems

There is a good chance you may run into McGregor vs Cowboy streaming problems with the ESPN+ app, free trials, or the device you’re using. We recommend signing up for ESPN+ and getting everything ready ahead of time, that way you know the app and your account are working before the Irishman starts throwing punches.

As we said earlier, this is a huge fight, a super fight, where McGregor is expected to get a UFC fight purse of around $5 million just for stepping in the ring. Basically, a ton of people will be watching and streaming the fight, so we could see ESPN+ get a little overwhelmed by all the demand.

You should tune in well ahead of the match and make sure you can stream the fight. You need to be on tvOS 10 or higher or iOS 9 or higher on Apple devices to watch. Most newer smart TVs, Roku, or Android TV sets work just fine with ESPN+ too. Be warned that there are often complaints about the PSN Live Events viewer crashing during UFC events, so you may want to be cautious if you go that route and make sure your PS4 is up to date.

We recommend restarting any and all TVs, boxes, consoles or phones and computers before starting the event. Then, if possible, plug in your device for a wired connection or make sure you have a strong internet connection for the best results. Make sure no one else is trying to stream movies, shows or download large files during the event.

If you deal with ESPN+ app problems during the UFC 246 fight try to wait them out, as we could see loading circles and “buffering” where the screen freezes temporarily. If things really go south, quickly restart the app or your TV and try to get back up and running.

Good luck, and may the best man win.