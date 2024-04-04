Hulu & Disney+ Password Crackdown Coming, Here’s When

A password sharing crackdown is coming to some Disney products later this year according to company CEO, Bob Iger.

Following in the footsteps of rivals like Netflix, Disney plans to block password sharing on popular apps like Disney+ and Hulu in 2024.

In comments made to CNBC, Iger says the company’s “first real foray into password sharing” in June. He didn’t supply an official date, but says it will begin in “just a few countries in a few markets.”

After that, the company plans to expand the crackdown with a full roll out in September. Again, Iger didn’t specify a date for the transition.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise as the company confirmed plans to block password sharing in August of last year.

In 2023, Disney updated its Subscriber Agreement to reflect the move stating that unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, users “may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.”

The company says it plans to analyze the use of an account to determine compliance with said agreement. If it determines that a user has violated the Agreement, it may limit or terminate access to a service.

It’s unclear how Disney will handle the crackdown exactly, but Netflix forces users to either sign up for their own account or an account holder can buy an extra member slot to add an extra member to their account.