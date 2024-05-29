iOS 16.7.8 Issues Frustrating iPhone X & iPhone 8 Users

iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus users have run into a variety of iOS 16.7.8 issues including abnormal battery drain.

Earlier this month, Apple pushed iOS 16.7.8 to iPhone models left behind on iOS 16. The software, a point upgrade, delivered under-the-hood improvements to these devices.

And while many owners have had a good experience on iOS 16.7.8, others have run into bugs, glitches, and performance issues.

We saw a few complaints emerge almost immediately after Apple released the software and we’ve seen more popup on social media and Apple’s forums as we’ve pushed away from release day.

We haven’t heard about any widespread problems impacting a ton of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X users. Most issues are isolated.

That being said, we want to point them out in an effort to bring awareness to those currently struggling and those debating a move to the latest version of iOS 16.

Here are some of the iOS 16.7.8 issues we’ve heard about in May:

We’ve been using iOS 16.7.8 since release day and we’ve encountered far more lag than we experienced on iOS 16.7.7. We’ve also experienced occasional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drops.

Unfortunately, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 owners can’t rely on Apple to fix their problems. While new versions of iOS 16 can fix bugs and performance issues, they’re typically more focused on improving security.

iPhone users who are in desperate need of a fix should look at our list of fixes for common iOS 16 problems. Start there and see if something works.

We do expect Apple to release new iOS 16 software in the weeks ahead. The company should drop new milestone software for iOS 17 in July and that’s when we may see iOS 16.7.9 arrive for these devices.

We should see support for iOS 16 continue through the release of iOS 18 in the fall, but updates may start to become more sporadic.