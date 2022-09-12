4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16 & 11 Reasons You Should

Apple’s iOS 16 update could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some iPhone users should install the new operating system right now, others are better off waiting a few hours or perhaps even a few more days before moving up from iOS 15.

The company’s pushed its new operating system to iPhone. iOS 16 is the latest upgrade for iPhone and it’s available to download right now if you own an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or an iPhone 13 model.

The first version of iOS 16 is chock full of changes including upgrades to the Lock Screen, the Messages app, Maps, Focus, and a whole lot more.

The iOS 16 update requires a sizable download. It’s around 2-3 GB for iPhone owners moving their device up from iOS 15.7 and iOS 15.6.1. It might be even bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your version of iOS 16.

Those of you dealing with issues on iOS 15 could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 16. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That being said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.

If you do run into an issue, you can try downgrading to iOS 15 though you can only downgrade back to iOS 15.7 or iOS 15.6.1. Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iOS.

This means those of you having a great experience on iOS 15.6 and older need to approach the iOS 16 upgrade with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 16, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iOS 15 for a little bit longer.