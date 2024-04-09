iOS 17.4.1 Issues Frustrating iPhone Users

As we push deeper into April, complaints from iPhone users about Apple’s iOS 17.4.1 update continue to grow with some users frustrated by seemingly unfixable bugs and performance problems.

iOS 17.4.1 arrived on March 21st. The software, a point upgrade, delivered unnamed bug fixes and important security patches. It also, according to some iPhone users, brought problems to their iPhone.

In the immediate aftermath of iOS 17.4.1’s release, we saw scattered reports about bugs and performance issues including one extremely common culprit, abnormal battery drain.

In the weeks that have followed, complaints about bugs and performance issues have grown louder on forums like Apple’s Community forums and Reddit.

In addition to abnormal battery drain iPhone users have run into the following:

This list just scratches the surface and if you peruse Apple’s discussion boards or Reddit, you’ll find plenty of additional complaints about iOS 17.4.1, both real and perceived.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that many of these problems can be fixed without having to contact Apple support for help.

Apple is also working on a new version of iOS 17 and iOS 17.5 could solve at least some of the problems iOS 17.4.1 users are facing down the road.

Unfortunately, iOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing and it’s not expected until May. And that means those dealing with debilitating iOS 17.4.1 issues are on their own for the time being.

Those who are desperate can try downloading the iOS 17.5 beta or downgrading back to older iOS 17 software so long as the downgrade path remains open.