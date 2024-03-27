iPhone Users Report iOS 17.4.1 Battery Life Issues

Unsurprisingly, iPhone users who have moved their device to Apple’s iOS 17.4.1 software are reporting issues with their device’s battery.

The reports, which come from Apple’s discussion forums and other boards, don’t come as much of a surprise given that we see reports about abnormal battery drain every single time Apple releases new iOS software. iOS 17.4.1 isn’t an anomaly.

iOS 17.4.1 users are saying the drain on their iPhone’s battery is noticeably faster after installing the firmware.

One iPhone 15 Pro user says they made no changes to their usage and kept an eye on the battery for a few days and it’s “definitely” draining much faster than it was on older software.

Owners of other models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have also run into faster than normal battery drain while running iOS 17.4.1 on their devices. iPhone users on forums like Reddit are also reporting issues.

iPhone battery drain issues are extremely common, particularly after Apple releases new software. iPhone users who recently installed iOS 17.4.1 are advised to wait a few days for the software to settle in before attempting manual fixes.

However, if the problems linger, there are lots of fixes out there for these issues and many of these solutions take just a few seconds.

In some cases, users may need to downgrade to older iOS 17 software, contact Apple for help, or wait for Apple to release new software.

Apple’s working on new iOS 17 software behind the scenes. We expect the company to put a new iOS 17.5 update in the near future.

iOS 17.5 should arrive in late April or May.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17.4.1 & 11 Reasons You Should