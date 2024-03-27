Apple
iPhone Users Report iOS 17.4.1 Battery Life Issues
Unsurprisingly, iPhone users who have moved their device to Apple’s iOS 17.4.1 software are reporting issues with their device’s battery.
The reports, which come from Apple’s discussion forums and other boards, don’t come as much of a surprise given that we see reports about abnormal battery drain every single time Apple releases new iOS software. iOS 17.4.1 isn’t an anomaly.
iOS 17.4.1 users are saying the drain on their iPhone’s battery is noticeably faster after installing the firmware.
One iPhone 15 Pro user says they made no changes to their usage and kept an eye on the battery for a few days and it’s “definitely” draining much faster than it was on older software.
Owners of other models like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have also run into faster than normal battery drain while running iOS 17.4.1 on their devices. iPhone users on forums like Reddit are also reporting issues.
iPhone battery drain issues are extremely common, particularly after Apple releases new software. iPhone users who recently installed iOS 17.4.1 are advised to wait a few days for the software to settle in before attempting manual fixes.
However, if the problems linger, there are lots of fixes out there for these issues and many of these solutions take just a few seconds.
In some cases, users may need to downgrade to older iOS 17 software, contact Apple for help, or wait for Apple to release new software.
Apple’s working on new iOS 17 software behind the scenes. We expect the company to put a new iOS 17.5 update in the near future.
iOS 17.5 should arrive in late April or May.
Install iOS 17.4.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.4.1 update right away.
The iOS 17.4.1 update includes two security patches. These patches will help keep your device and its data protected from harm. And that makes iOS 17.4.1 an important upgrade.
If you missed iOS 17.4 and older software, you'll get the security patches from updates you missed when you upgrade to iOS 17.4.1.
iOS 17.4 had four security patches on board.
The update also delivered quantum security protection for iMessage. The company says the upgrade gives iMessage "the strongest security properties of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world."
The iOS 17.3 update brought 15 new security patches to iPhone. The software also added Stolen Device Protection to iPhone.
It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more. This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.4.1 update as well.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.