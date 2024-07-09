iOS 17.5.1 Issues: Great News for iPhone Users

Relief is finally on the way for iPhone users struggling with iOS 17.5.1 issues.

Its been well over a month since Apple released a new version of iOS 17. iOS 17.5.1, which arrived on May 20th, still serves as the most up-to-date version of the operating system.

Fortunately, that should change soon as Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 17 and a trustworthy source says the company’s planning to release a minor update soon.

A new iOS 17.6 update is currently in beta testing. A milestone upgrade, iOS 17.6 should bring bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users.

Apple is currently on its third version of the iOS 17.6 beta which means the update is making progress. Not much has changed during the beta process which means we should be on the cusp of a public release.

According to a private and anonymous account on X that has accurately shared early information about Apple’s software updates, Apple is also prepping a minor point release for iOS 17 users.

The leaker says a iOS 17.5.2 update is currently in the works and the software will carry build number 21F101. The source didn’t share anything about the release date or changes on board.

We expect iOS 17.5.2 to deliver bug fixes for lingering issues impacting iOS 17 and that should be music to the ears of those dealing with bugs and performance issues on iOS 17.5.1.

As we’ve pushed deeper into July, iPhone users continue to complain about an assortment of iOS 17.5.1-related issues. Some issues are rather minor, others are far more problematic.

Here are some of the more recent complaints about iOS 17.5.1, courtesy of Apple’s own discussion forums:

These are just a few examples and iOS 17.5.1 users are complaining about a number of other issues on those forums and social media sites like X and Reddit.

The good news is iOS 17.5.2 and iOS 17.6 should help. They won’t fix every problem, but new versions of iOS always have the potential to iron out bugs and performance issues, even if they aren’t listed in the release notes.

iPhone users struggling on iOS 17.5.1 should keep their eyes peeled for new software this week and next. We’ll let you know when Apple rolls these upgrades out.